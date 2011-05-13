News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu

Beyonce: Diva Down Under

Beyonce

You may also like these galleries

Summer Bay's bikini babes

Hot mumma Pia Miller flaunts her bikini figure
Bachelor In Paradise cast's raciest photos

Bachelor In Paradise stars show off their bikini bods

1/9 aumusic_beyonce_concert_1-155li19.jpg

Tickets for Beyonce's Australian tour are on sale via ticketek. Jessica Mauboy will be joining Flo Rider as special guests on her Australian tour. Beyonce will be performing down under in September.

John Medina/WireImage.com

2/9 aumusic_beyonce_concert_2-155li1d.jpg

Beyonce is performing to promote her new album "I am...Sasha Fierce" on sale now.

John Medina/WireImage.com

3/9 aumusic_beyonce_concert_3-155li1q.jpg

Beyonce Knowles performs at the ORACLE Arena on July 10, 2009 in Oakland, California.

John Medina/WireImage.com

4/9 aumusic_beyonce_concert_4-155li19.jpg

Beyonce will be stopping in WA, VIC, SA, QLD and NSW on her Australian tour.

John Medina/WireImage.com

5/9 aumusic_beyonce_concert_5-155li1d.jpg

Tickets for Beyonce's Australian tour are on sale via ticketek. Jessica Mauboy will be joining Flo Rider as special guests on her Australian tour. Beyonce will be performing down under in September.

John Medina/WireImage.com

6/9 aumusic_beyonce_concert_6-155li1h.jpg

Beyonce performs at the ORACLE Arena on July 10, 2009 in Oakland, California as part of her "I Am..." tour.

John Medina/WireImage.com

7/9 aumusic_beyonce_concert_7-155li1m.jpg

Beyonce's "I Am..." 2009 Tour.

John Medina/WireImage.com

8/9 aumusic_beyonce_concert_8-155li1h.jpg

Beyonce performs with her entourage during her "I Am..." 2009 tour

John Medina/WireImage.com

9/9 aumusic_beyonce_concert_9-155li1m.jpg

Beyonce struts her stuff in this sparkly number.

John Medina/WireImage.com

More Galleries

Bachelor In Paradise cast's raciest photos

Bachelor In Paradise stars show off their bikini bods
Krystal Forscutt's incredible pregnancy journey

Krystal Forscutt shares her pregnancy journey
Kim Kardashian's sexiest selfies

Kim Kardashian poses topless to promote spa treatments
Summer Bay's bikini babes

Hot mumma Pia Miller flaunts her bikini figure