Tickets for Beyonce's Australian tour are on sale via ticketek. Jessica Mauboy will be joining Flo Rider as special guests on her Australian tour. Beyonce will be performing down under in September.
John Medina/WireImage.com
Beyonce is performing to promote her new album "I am...Sasha Fierce" on sale now.
John Medina/WireImage.com
Beyonce Knowles performs at the ORACLE Arena on July 10, 2009 in Oakland, California.
John Medina/WireImage.com
Beyonce will be stopping in WA, VIC, SA, QLD and NSW on her Australian tour.
John Medina/WireImage.com
John Medina/WireImage.com
Beyonce performs at the ORACLE Arena on July 10, 2009 in Oakland, California as part of her "I Am..." tour.
John Medina/WireImage.com
Beyonce's "I Am..." 2009 Tour.
John Medina/WireImage.com
Beyonce performs with her entourage during her "I Am..." 2009 tour
John Medina/WireImage.com
Beyonce struts her stuff in this sparkly number.
John Medina/WireImage.com