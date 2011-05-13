During the early days with the Beastie Boys, it was important to keep your cap on at all times. Ad-Rock, Mike D and MCA photographed on January 1, 1980. As announced by the guys themselves recently, the title for the upcoming new Beastie Boys album will be Hot Sauce Committee Pt 1. The band's eighth album of all new original material will be out later this year, exact date yet to be confirmed
Beasties in the House. Adam Horovitz, Mike Diamond and Adam Yauch of the Beastie Boys take over the 29th Annual Grammy Awards held at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on February 24, 1987
MCA and Mike D of Beastie Boys perform on MTV2's 2004 2$BILL Concert Series at the Huntridge Theatre in Las Vegas on June 9, 2004
The Beasties bring the house down at the MTV Special held at the MTV Studios in Times Square, New York City on June 15, 2004. The Beasties are remastering and reissuing their instant classic "Ill Communication". Due to be released shortly, the album contains mega hits "Sabotage", "Sure Shot" and "Root Down". An absolute must have for fans.
Are you down with it? Adam Horovitz, Mike Diamond and Adam Yauch during the MTV Special on June 15, 2004
Go green. The Beasties at go all environmental at the t2004 MTV Video Music Awards at the American Airlines Arena in Miami on August 29, 2004
The Beastie Boys in concert at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in the United States on September 9, 2004
The Beasties hook up with Ice Cube at the 2006 VH1 Hip Hop Honors held at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York on October 8, 2006
Mike Diamond at the 20th Annual SXSW Film and Music Festival held at the Stubbs, Austin, Texas on March 16, 2006
Adam Horowitz at the 20th Annual SXSW Film and Music Festival held in Austin, Texas United on March 16, 2006
Adam Yauch at the 20th Annual SXSW Film and Music Festival on March 16, 2006
