Lisa Mitchell performs on stage during Day 1 of the Splendour in the Grass music festival
Graham Denholm/WireImage.com
Alexis Taylor of Hot Chip performs on stage during Day 1 of the Splendour in the Grass music festival
Graham Denholm/WireImage.com
Florence Welch of Florence & The Machine performs on stage during Day 2 of the Splendour in the Grass music festival
Graham Denholm/WireImage.com
Taylor Henderson of Operator Please performs on stage during Day 2 of the Splendour in the Grass music festival
Graham Denholm/WireImage.com
Kim Deal of The Pixies performs on stage during Day 3 of the Splendour in the Grass music festival at Woodford
Graham Denholm/WireImage.com
Michael Angelakos of Passion Pit performs on stage during Day 3 of the Splendour in the Grass music festival
Graham Denholm/WireImage.com
Julian Casablancas of The Strokes performs on stage during Day 2 of the Splendour in the Grass music festival
Graham Denholm/WireImage.com
Laura Marling performs on stage during Day 2 of the Splendour in the Grass music festival
Graham Denholm/WireImage.com
Richard Ashcroft & The United Nations of Sound perform on stage during Day 3 of the Splendour in the Grass music festival. Ashcroft only played part of his set, he threw a tantrum due to the small crowd that had gathered to see him so threw down his tambourine and said he was off to watch the Pixies instead.
Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images
A record number of festival goers turned up to the Sunshine coast's hinterland last week for the beginning of the Splendour in the Grass 2010 festival. Over 32,000 people swayed to a massive line up over 3 days.
Graham Denholm/WireImage.com
Florenece Welch from Florence and the Machine, just recently picked up the 2009 Critics Choice Award at the Brit Awards, reason enough to see this compelling group at Splendour 2010. The magnetic group have buitl up a formidable following of fans and critics alike. With soaring, epic vocals, quirky melodies and self-contained musical world. Check it out.
WireImage.com
One of the best bands ever, The Pixies will perform an exclusive one off performance at the 2010 Splendour in the Grass! Seen in Australia recently performing their classic album ‘Doolittle’, The Pixies will hit the stage at Splendour to perform a hotly anticipated greatest hits set. Be sure to check them out.
WireImage.com
The dreamy electro synth sounds of Empire Of The Sun will be on show for all to see at Splendour In the Grasss. The psychedelic project led by Luke Steele from Perth's The Sleepy Jackson and Pnau's Nick Littlemore are something to behold. Their debut, double platinum album "Walking On A Dream" struck a chord with the Australian psyche and has seen Empire Of The Sun enjoy great success including a stash of Aria Awards in 2009 including Album of The Year. See them at Splendour 2010.
WireImage.com
Having blitzed the Australian summer live circuit with critically acclaimed & wildly received performances at the Falls, Sunset Sounds, Southbound and Big Day Out festivals, the Temper Trap’s debut album CondItIons has spent the past month firmly entrenched in the top 15 on the ARIA chart and is fast hurtling towards Platinum sales. These guys are not to be missed for their stellar live work at Splendour 2010
WireImage.com
Check outDelphic when they bring it to Splendour in The Grass Festival. Garnering stellar reviews and great airplay across the country for their Debut album "Acolyte" released this past January, the band are certainly measuring up to the Hype. Check them out at Splendour 2010.
WireImage.com
James Murphy of LCD Soundsystem performs on stage during Day 1 of the Splendour in the Grass music festival
Graham Denholm/WireImage.com
Robert Levon Been of Black Rebel Motorcycle Club performs on stage during Day 1 of the Splendour in the Grass music festival
Graham Denholm/WireImage.com
Marcus Mumford of Mumford & Sons performs on stage during Day 3 of the Splendour in the Grass music festival
Graham Denholm/WireImage.com
Andrew Stockdale of Wolfmother performs on stage during Day 2 of the Splendour in the Grass music festival
Graham Denholm/WireImage.com
Jake Shears (L) and Ana Matronic of Scissor Sisters perform on stage during Day 1 of the Splendour in the Grass music festival
Graham Denholm/WireImage.com
From very early on in his career, Paul Kelly has been recognised as one of the most significant singer/songwriters in the country. He is not to be missed at this year's Splendour in The Grass. Be there or be square.
WireImage.com
The amazing Laura Marling is set to appear at Splendour 2010. Don't miss this special show.
WireImage.com
Midnight Juggernaughts are set to play at Splendour 2010.T he Crystal Axis is Midnight Juggernauts' second album – their first since Dystopia launched the Australian trio into a vortex of global intrigue – and it will be released Friday 28 May, plenty of time before Splendour 2010 begins where they will be showcasing it live.
WireImage.com
The Ting Tings are Jules de Martino and Katie White. Their pop music is pure British pop and you can check them out at this year's Splendour festival, don't miss out.
WireImage.com
Kid Kenobi is set to rock out massively at this year's Splendour festival. Kid Kenobi has spread his wings to prove himself as the everyman's DJ, no longer pigeonholed into the world of breaks, but proving himself as the quintessential all rounder, defying boundaries and flexing his skills as the country’s #1 party maestro, all the while maintaining his solid rep as one of Australia’s most talented young DJs and producers. Check him out at Splendour.
WireImage.com
Mumford & Sons return for Splendour In The Grass to bring their double platinum debut, “Sigh No More” to life on stage, as well as give audiences a special taste of their new work.
Tame Impala: set to perform at Splendour in the Grass 2010
Passion Pit’s first proper full-length, Manners, a bird-flipping break from the blogosphere by a 21 year old with much more on his manic mind than girls, girls, girls. You know, important matters, like the end of the world and learning to love someone other than the man in the mirror.
Check out Angus and Julia Stone set to perform at Splendour 2010. The last 3 years have been a whirlwind for the brother and sister duo with the international release and critical acclaim of "A Book Like This" through Europe, UK, USA and Japan which resulted in the band spending the past two years touring the world in support of it and now they will share the love with us when they appear at Splendour 2010.
WireImage.com
The very young but very cool Operator Please will rock the house at Splendour 2010. The Queensland-based band defy all expectations on their second album, "Gloves," with the youthful enthusiasm and teenage angst that gave them worldwide recognition making way for a more sophisticated and developed sound. With richer synths, funky basslines and a throwback vibe referencing '80s Eurythmics, Prince and Janet Jackson, new songs such as 'Logic' and 'Back and Forth' are poised to get the crowd in dance party state of mind at Splendour in the Grass.
WireImage.com
LCD Soundsystem are set to play Splendour 2010. The group will bring their dancey vibes to this year's Splendour Festival. Groove it out with them.
WireImage.com
On the precipice of the release of their debut album, Miami Horror will be providing the perfect party soundtrack for your Splendour sunset. Miami Horror will be featuring classics from the Bravado EP plus brand new tracks from the album such as Sometimes and Moon Theory, mixing elements of the past and the future to create a live show that will make you wish time and space were controllable.
WireImage.com
Band of horses set to play at Splendour 2010
Ben Harper who is practically a local on the Australian festival circuit and was just here last November touring with Pearl Jam, will be rocking it out at Splendour 2010. This is the 10th anniversary of Splendour In The Grass festival and the lineup looks pretty impressive. The festival is moving from Byron Bay to Woodford in Queensland, which will make room for more bands and bigger crowds.
WireImage.com
Wolfmother turn it up at Splendour 2010 showcasing their "Cosmic Album." Their latest album is, in short, the sound of the Wolfmother world being rethunk and cracked wide open, with a sprawling, jubilant galaxy of musical and metaphysical harmony spilling forth. Expedition is welcome to all. An experience not to be missed at Splendour 2010.
WireImage.com
2010 will see The Vines poised for a major return to form. The late afternoon main stage berth at the 2010 Splendour in the Grass will be a rare live glimpse at a band poised for future as intriguing and relevant as its past.
WireImage.com
Bring on the disco glam with UK popsters, Goldfrapp. "Head First" is Goldfrapp's most powerful trip to date, their next album, a speedy rush of synth optimism, euphoria, fantasy and romance. With life affirming lyrics and stellar production it lifts off at full tilt and takes us on a journey to the heart of 2010. Goldfrapp will be bringing the love of "Head First" to Splendour 2010.
WireImage.com
UK pop duo, Scissor Sisters are one of the most dynamic and colourful bands over the past decade, Scissor Sisters have been hard at work in studios in London, Bahamas and their home town of New York working on their third album, "Night Work" which launches in June. No doubt these glammers will be showcasing their album at Splendour 2010.
WireImage.com
Bluejuice, those furry degenerates, are back for some more canoodling at Splendour In The Grass. The band have had a massive 12 months after the release of their second album "“Head Of The Hawk", check them out at Splendour.
WireImage.com
2009 was a remarkable year for Lisa Mitchell. Her debut album "Wonder" debuted at 6 on the ARIA charts, she earned 3 ARIA nominations, signed a huge record deal in the UK with Sony Music, scored album of the week in the UK’s prestigious Sunday Times, toured Australia and the UK nationally twice over and finished a magical year with number 7 spot on the Hottest 100 with her global smash "Coin Laundry." Be sure to check in with Lisa at Splendour 2010.
WireImage.com
The boys from Augie March will be at Splendour over the weekend playing to their loyal fans. This will be one of the band's last shows before they take a well deserved break.
John Stanton/WireImage.com
One of the bands everyone is waiting to see, especially with their new release, Seizures due out in August, Kisschasy are sure to storm it up at Splendour this year.
Jamie McDonald/WireImage.com
Josh Pyke sure to be a favourite at Splendour this weekend with his beautiful words and quirky song structures.
Don Arnold/WireImage.com
Splendour organisers are pleased as punch to welcome the return of UK trio Doves, check them out
Soren McCarty/WireImage.com
Legendary NY outfit, The Strokes will also be appearing at Splendour 2010. The guys are currently in NY recording their 4th album with Grammy award winning producer Joe Chiccarelli. Julian Casablancas explained that the new album is set to be much more of a group effort. "I've written a lot of melodies for it. But the other guys have also contributed a lot more: melodies, choruses, parts. It's way more collaborative. So it’ll have a different feel than our other albums."
WireImage.com
Bloc Party are known for their hyper-kinetic live shows, their performance at Splendour 2007 still goes down as one of the best sets by any band in the event’s history – and that’s saying something!
Jo Hale/Getty Images
Everyone loves Clare Bowditch and you can share special times with her at this year's Splendour In the Grass. This year's festival is the first year the concert will run for three days, from July 30 to August 1.
WireImage.com
Richard Ashcroft, The Verve’s main man, has unveiled the first material from his new solo project ‘The United Nations of Sound’. The track 'Are You Ready?' is a pumping tune and is as uplifting and motivational as the name suggests. Check him displaying his new band at Splendour 2010.
WireImage.com
Now wrapped up in what is turning out to be a meteoric rise to fame, Kate Nash fast became the it-girl of the England’s indie scene. Check out her vibe at this year's Splendour festival.
WireImage.com
On ‘One Life Stand’ Hot Chip have created another widescreen pop masterpiece. An album that seeps through to your soul while defiantly striking a pose on the dance floor. Hot Chip will carve up the dancefloor at Splendour In The Grass. Don't miss them.
WireImage.com
In their only Australian appearance, the Happy Mondays, will bring their mumbling madness down under to perform at Splendour In The Grass.
Jo Hale/Getty Images
Emerging from a necessary break, The Beautiful Girls are re-energised and demo-ing a new set of songs for an album release set down for early 2010. They will be joining the Splendour line-up to preview some new material.
Kristian Dowling/Getty Images
Kram of the band Spiderbaitr rocks out on stage and will be rocking out further at Splendour this year.
Graham Denholm/Getty Images
With a reputation for their electric live show, don’t miss Children Collide as they stomp all over Splendour 2009.
Kristian Dowling/Getty Images
Katy Steele and Little Birdy will be showcasing their new album at Splendour this year.
Lucas Dawson/Getty Images
In their very first visit to Australia, The Gutter Twins, a collaboration featuring two of alternative rock’s most important frontmen, Mark Lanegan and Greg Dulli will be appearing at Splendour.
Roger Kisby/Getty Images
Everyone will be hanging out for some hip hop and Hilltop Hoods are going to provide it at Splendour. Get down with the rhymes!
Hannah Johnston/Getty Images
Jake Stone of the band Bluejuice on stage singing his heart out as no doubt he will at Splendour this year.
Graham Denholm/Getty Images
Describing their music as "genuine garage soul/R&B with more vocal harmonies than you can poke a stick at" Melbourne outfit Little Red are possibly the coolest band in Australia. Agree? Find out Splendour 2009
Kristian Dowling/Getty Images
Indie rock band Manchester Orchestra from Atlanta Georgia will be raw, urgent and emotional at Splendour 2009.
Rahav Segev/WireImage.com
Get ready to feel the love when legends, Flaming Lips return to Splendour In the Grass.
Kevin Mazur/WireImage.com
Splendour favourites, Grinspoon return after a hiatus. Get ready to rock out Australia!
Sergio Dionisio/Getty Images
There's a lot of fans waiting to see British ska legends, The Specials. In their very first visit to Australia, Splendour brings the band to all the kids out there.
Shirlaine Forrest/Getty Images
The joyously unpredictable Archtecture in Helsinki are set to bring their sunny pop to Splendour In the Grass.
Don Arnold/WireImage.com
Be sure to catch Bob Evans at Splendour 09.
Paul McConnell/Getty Images
Holiday Carmen-Sparks of the band Bridezilla on the list to appear at Splendour 2009
Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images
Fans are looking forward to seeing the White Lies debut at Splendour this year. This dark trio hail from London and are inspired by the sounds of the Joy Division, the Teardrop Explodes, and Echo & the Bunnymen.
Tim Whitby/Getty Images
Sydney songstress Holly Throsby has established herself as one of Australia’s most loved singer / songwriters and will be entrancing fans when she appears at Splendour this weekend.
Paul McConnell/Getty Images
Hot new yorkers, MGMT play only one date in Australia, and Splendour is that date.
Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images
Cut Copy bring their inter-dimensional disco rhythms and futuristic pop to Splendour
Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Image
Brisbane boys Yves Klein Blue will be mixing it up at Splendour with their clashy blend of classic pop, old punk, indie rock, gypsy jazz, 70's glam and rock music of all eras, you got it covered with these guys
Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images
Get on the dance floor with The Friendly Fires. Featuring Ed Macfarlane on vocals and keyboards, Edd Gibson on guitar, and Jack Savidge on drums, the guys are ready to rock your world at Splendour.
Dave Hogan/Getty Images
Sarah Blasko brings her unique and captivating theatrical performance to Splendour In The Grass 2009
Dave Hogan/Getty Images