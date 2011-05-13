Splendour in the Grass 2010

30/73 operator-please-15scrmb.jpg

The very young but very cool Operator Please will rock the house at Splendour 2010. The Queensland-based band defy all expectations on their second album, "Gloves," with the youthful enthusiasm and teenage angst that gave them worldwide recognition making way for a more sophisticated and developed sound. With richer synths, funky basslines and a throwback vibe referencing '80s Eurythmics, Prince and Janet Jackson, new songs such as 'Logic' and 'Back and Forth' are poised to get the crowd in dance party state of mind at Splendour in the Grass.

