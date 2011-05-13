Madonna performing "Keep It Together" during her 1990 Blonde Ambition Tour. Madonna said her Blonde Ambition concert was like "musical theatre" and told choreographer Vincent Patterson that she wanted to "break every rule she could." "Keep It Together" appears on Madonna's new greatest hits collection, "Celebration" out September 28th.
Frank Micelotta/Getty Images
Performing "Material Girl" during her Blonde Ambition Tour. "Material Girl" and all Madonna's big hits appear on her new greatest hits double CD, "Celebration," which also includes her new song, "Celebration," which was co-produced by Madonna and Paul Oakenfold.
Frank Micelotta/Getty Images
Madonna in her famous corset with conical bra designed especially for the tour by French designer, Jean Paul Gaultier, that she wore during her opening song of "Express Yourself." Madonna's new greatest hits collection, "Celeration" contains all her hits and is due for release on September 28th.
Frank Micelotta/Getty Images
Madonna performing "Holiday" during her Blonde Ambition Tour in 1990. "Holiday" was Madonna's first hit single and was released in 1983. "Holiday" and all Madonna's hits are available on the double CD, "Celebration," which is released on September 28.
Frank Micelotta/Getty Images
Madonna performing songs from "Dick Tracy" which she starred in as Breathless Mahoney with Warren Beatty who starred as Dick Tracy, during her Blonde Ambition concert in 1990.
Frank Micelotta/Getty Images
Performing "Where's The Party" during her 1990 Blonde Ambition World Tour. The Blonde Ambition Tour was highly controversial due to its juxtaposition of Catholicism and sexuality.
Frank Micelotta/Getty Images
Madonna had seven costume changes during "Who's That Girl." From the opening-number bustier seen in "Open Your Heart" to the red flamenco dress worn during "Who's That Girl." Both tracks are available on Madonna's new extended Greatest Hits collection, "Celebration," releasing on September 28.
Dave Hogan/Getty Images
Madonna, who has racked up a record 37 top 10 hits as well as seven No. 1 albums on the Billboard Pop Charts, has now given her fans yet another opportunity to "celebrate" her musical achievements. "Celebration" is the ultimate compilation of Madonna songs and is released on September 28. The songs have all been remastered and selected by Madonna and her fans.
Dave Hogan/Getty Images
Madonna performing at the rock music concert, Live Aid, which was organized by Bob Geldof to raise funds for famine relief in Ethiopia. The event was held simultaneously in Wembley Stadium, London and JFK Stadium, Philadelphia and was the largest cale satellite link-ups and television broadcasts of all time: an estimated 400 million viewers, across 60 countries, watched the live broadcast.
Frank Micelotta/ImageDirect
When Madonna performed at Live Aid, despite the 95 degree heat, she proclaimed "I'm not taking shit off today!" referring to the recent release of early nude photos of her in Playboy and Penthouse magazines.
Frank Micelotta/ImageDirect
Dressed in top hat and tails during her "Girlie Show," Madonna took the tour on the road to promote her fifth album, "Erotica." The song "Erotica," appears on Madonna's new ultimate Greatest Hits collection, releasing on September 28.
Frank Micelotta/ImageDirect
In fuzzy blonde afro and flairs, Madonna seen during her 1993 Girlie Show. The show was described as a "a mixture of a rock concert, fashion show, carnival performance, cabaret act and a burlesque show."
Getty Images
Madonna performing only weeks after giving birth to her second child with husband, Guy Ritchie, "Rocco." Madonna was seen wearing a Kylie Minogue t-shirt during her performance.
Getty Images
Madonna's sixth concert tour was called the "Reinvention Tour." The tour was chronicled in "I'm Going to Tell You a Secret", a two-hour documentary which gave fans not just an insight into the show, but also backstage elements, including Madonna interacting with her then husband, Guy Ritchie and her two children.
Jo Hale/Getty Images
The stage set for Madonna's Reinvetion Tour was amazing with skateboarders, indian dancers, caberet and circus, Scottish inspired moments and breakdancers. The show featurd an amazing mix of her track "Hollywood," which features on her new double CD of greatest hits, "Celebration," which is due on September 28.
Jo Hale/Getty Images
Madonna performing during her current "Sticky and Sweet tour." The "Sticky and Sweet" tour gained many achievements in 2008, including becoming the highest grossing tour by a solo artist, breaking Madonna's record for the highest grossing tour in history by a female artist - achieved with her Confessions Tour.
Getty Images
Madonna performing with Pharell during her "Sticky and Sweet" tour. During the tour, Madonna performed to over 3.5 million fans in 32 countries, grossing a total of US$408 million, making it also the second highest grossing tour of all time.
Getty Images
