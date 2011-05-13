8/20 madge21-15bce3l.jpg

Madonna, who has racked up a record 37 top 10 hits as well as seven No. 1 albums on the Billboard Pop Charts, has now given her fans yet another opportunity to "celebrate" her musical achievements. "Celebration" is the ultimate compilation of Madonna songs and is released on September 28. The songs have all been remastered and selected by Madonna and her fans.

Dave Hogan/Getty Images