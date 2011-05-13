Whitney Houston talks it up at her "I Look To You" album listening party at the Allen Room at Jazz at Lincoln Center on July 21, 2009 in New York. Whitney's much anticipated album will be released on September 4 in Australia.
Whitney Houston's latest album, "I Look To You", due to be released in Australia on September 4, is one of the most anticipated albums launches of the year. Whitney showcased "I Look To You" with Sony legend and Worldwide Chief Creative Officer, Clive Davis and Alicia Keys at the album listening party held at the Lincoln Center on July 21, 2009
Whitney Houston and good friend, Alicia Key, also signed to Sony, share a hug at the "I Look To You" album listening party at the Allen Room at Jazz at Lincoln Center on July 21, 2009 in New York
Whitney Houston’s new album will be released in Australia on September 4. This is Whitney’s 7th studio album. Since her 1985 self-titled debut, she has built an illustrious career that has generated over 170 million combined worldwide sales of albums, singles and videos.
Whitney Houston has a huge claim to fame, she is cited by the Guinness Book of World Records as music’s "most awarded female artist of all time," with an unsurpassed tally of 411 awards, inclusive of 6 Grammy Awards, 2 Emmy Awards, 23 American Music Awards and 16 Billboard Music Awards. Houston remains a singular force in music today.
Whitney Houston looking fantastic in leopard skin, performs at the 2009 Grammy Salute To Industry Icons honoring Clive Davis at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 7, 2009 in Beverly Hills, California
Whitney Houston at the 2004 World Music Awards at the Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas on September 16, 2004
Whitney Houston sings up a storm at the 2004 World Music Awards on September 16, 2004
Whitney Houston looking amazing at the 51st Annual Grammy Awards held at the Staples Center on February 8, 2009 in Los Angeles
Whitney Houston at the 2009 Grammy Salute To Industry Icons honoring Clive Davis at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 7, 2009 in Beverly Hills, California.
Whitney Houston looking beautiful in a white dress, performs during day 3 of the 4th Annual Plymouth Jazz Festival on April 27, 2008 on the Plymouth Recreational Grounds in Tobago, West Indies
Whitney Houston has enjoyed many dance-flavored hits throughout her career with her ultimate dance song, "I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me)". The song was also an important step in Whitney's career as it became her first platinum-certified single and received a 1988 Grammy Award for "Best Female Pop Vocal Performance".
Whitney Houston with a cropped blonde do, with her friend and mentor, Sony Creative Director, Clive Davis at the 17th Carousel of Hope Ball held at the Beverly Hills Hilton in California on October 28, 2006
Whitney Houston and former husband, Bobby Brown in matching attire at the VH1 Divas Duets: A Concert to Benefit the VH1 Save the Music Foundationat in Las Vegas on May 22, 2003
Whitney Houston picks up the much coveted Grammy for Best Female R&B Performance for "It's Not Right But It's Okay" at the 42nd Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Feb. 23, 2000 in Los Angeles
Bobby Brown & Whitney Houston in happier times at the Boxing at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on January 15, 2000
Whitney Houston and daughter with Bobby Brown, Bobbi on the red carpet at the 71st Annual Academy Awards at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion in Los Angeles on March 21, 1999.
Bobby Brown and Whitney Houston snuggle up at the 12th Annual Soul Train Music Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California on February 27, 1998
Whitney Houston is all smiles posing backtage with yet another award in hand at the 36th Annual Grammy Awards in Radio City Music Hall in New York City on March 1, 1994
Whitney Houston with her multiple wins at the 21st Annual American Music held in the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on February 7, 1994
Whitney Houston looking sensational in a recent publicity still to promote her new album "I Look To You", the highly anticipated album will be released in Australia on September 4.
Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown looking loved up during the early days of their relationship, circa 1992
Whitney with a huge afro during the early days of her career, on stage in 1986 in Chicago
Whitney looking stunning in an ice blue evening dress at the 28th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on February 25, 1986
Whitney Houston is making a fabulous comeback, not to mention looking knockout, with her new album titled "I Look To You" which will be released in Australia on September 4.
