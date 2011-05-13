2/25 whitneya-1575ff7.jpg

Whitney Houston's latest album, "I Look To You", due to be released in Australia on September 4, is one of the most anticipated albums launches of the year. Whitney showcased "I Look To You" with Sony legend and Worldwide Chief Creative Officer, Clive Davis and Alicia Keys at the album listening party held at the Lincoln Center on July 21, 2009

Kevin Mazur/WireImage.com