On Homebake's 15th anniversary, its only right, that Powderfinger will be on the main stage for their first ever headlining show. They appeared at the very first Homebake and since then, their career has catapulted to incredible heights having become one of the biggest bands in Australian musical history. Catch them at Homebake 09 on December 5th. Tickets go on sale 9am Monday 17th August.
With over 4 million album sales worldwide to date, JET are up there with the mega stars. JET have recently unleashed their new single "She's A Genius" and it's already setting the airwaves on fire as a prelude to their upcoming third album. JET appearing at Homebake promises to be a spectacular show. Catch them on December 5th.
The Hilltop Hoods crew has been singled out as one of Australia's hottest live acts. Their latest release "State Of The Art" debuted at one on the ARIA albums chart as well as achieving gold status. Hilltop Hoods have risen to the very top of the Oz Hip Hop scene. Check out some happening rhymes at Homebake 09. Tickets go on sale 17th August at 9am.
Having notched up a hugely successful career, Eskimo Joe are one of Australia's leading rock acts. They recently scored a number one ARIA debut for their amazing new album "Inshalla". Eskimo Joe have stepped up to again prove why they're one of the most heralded and enduring rock bands around today. Homebake 09 is on December 5th.
One of Australia's most respected songwriters, Sarah Blasko returns with sublime sounds from her stunning new album "As Day Follows Night" out now. Sarah Blasko joins the lineup of oustanding acts at this year's Homebake Festival. Check out her ethereal show on December 5th. Tickets go on sale 17th August at 9am.
Tim Finn, is one of Australia's favourite songwriters and founder of art/rock pioneers, Split Enz. For over 30 years Tim Finn has enjoyed a career that has produced some of this country's most loved and celebrated songs. His performance at Homebake 09 will be a genuine celebration and one not to miss. Tickets go on sale at 9am August 17th.
Hailing from the Central Coast of New South Wales, this young three-piece known as Short Stack have grabbed the attention of the Australian music scene. Short Stack makes their debut performance at Homebake 09. Tickets go on sale 9am Monday 17th August.
Adelaide's most enigmatic pop export SIA has become one of Australia's most beloved pop performers. Welcome SIA for her first ever Homebake performance. Expect an upbeat, quirky set with an eclectic twist as SIA delivers her unique brand of soulful pop music when she takes to the stage in the Domain on December 5th.
Daniel Merriweather has been scoring accolades from critics worldwide with the release of his incredible new album, "Love and War". Merriweather, violinist extraordinaire will be something special to see at this year's Homebake 09. Tickets go on sale 17th August at 9am.
Expect an edgy yet upbeat, propulsive, technicolour set when Decoder Ring take to the stage at Homebake 09. Tickets go on sale at 9am on Monday 17th August, so dont be late.
This talented four-piece from Perth are one of the most exhilarating new young bands to hit the live circuit in sometime. A Sugar Army set is an adventurous and captivating journey filled with the sonic sounds of gritty riffs intertwined with driving rhythms, topped off with inimitable vocals. Expect nothing short of infectious brilliance from Sugar Army at Homebake 09.
Tiki Taane has spent the last 12 years playing to the world as a captivating front man for NZ dub band, Salmonella Dub and in the last year with his own band Tiki Live. Tiki will be showcasing his talents at Homebake 09. Check him out at the Festival.
Melbourne electro rock trio, Midnight Juggernauts, deliver a sound of a band exploring time and space and will offer an even more dynamic and energetic experience as they return to the Homebake stage this year. Tickets on sale 17th August at 9am.
Homebake 09 brings the original line-up of rock legends, Tumbleweed to the stage with a hefty dose of psychedelic rock. Get ready for the wall of sound. Tickets for Homebake 09 go on sale at 9am on Monday 17th August.
Closure in Moscow, are a young five piece progressive rock outfit ready to get you moving at Homebake 09. Closure in Moscow, display a faith and commitment to their craft that far surpasses many of their musical peers. Check them out as they make their way back home to Oz for Homebake 09.
Bumblebeez are brother and sister, hip hop duo, Chris and Pia Colonna. Expect to hear some new mashed up sounds from Bumblebeez when they deliver their amazingly energetic set comprising doo wop, garage, punk rock, hip hop, reggae, RnB, grime, acid and more at Homebake 09.
Shockone bring a unique sound to the drum and bass music scene. Their electro funked out psychedelic sets have proven to be massive causing hysteria on dance floors. Shockone will prove to be a force to be reckoned with at Homebake 09 on December 5th. Tickets go on sale 17th August.
Funkoars consist of three MCs, Trials, Hons, and Sesta , and a DJ, Reflux, they are members of Adelaide’s Certified Wise Crew, a collective of Australia’s greatest hip hop talent. Expect big bass, big hooks and big wordplay when the Funkoars take to the stage at Homebake 09.
The incredibly innovative Underground Lovers are adored by fans and critics alike and have been going for many years. They return to the Homebake stage with their unique sound. Be sure to check them out on December 5th at Homebake 09.
