On Homebake's 15th anniversary, its only right, that Powderfinger will be on the main stage for their first ever headlining show. They appeared at the very first Homebake and since then, their career has catapulted to incredible heights having become one of the biggest bands in Australian musical history. Catch them at Homebake 09 on December 5th. Tickets go on sale 9am Monday 17th August.

Jones PR Australia