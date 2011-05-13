News

Shakira: The She Wolf

Shakira

1/10 shakira15-157s8un.jpg

The lady in red is on the red carpet at the 49th Grammy Awards on February 11, 2007

Dan MacMedan/WireImage.com

2/10 shakira11-157s8u5.jpg

Shakira on stage, accepting her award for Favorite Artist (Latin Music) at the 33rd Annual American Music Awards held at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on November 22, 2005 Credit: M. Caulfield/WireImage.com

M. Caulfield/WireImage.com

3/10 shakira12-157s8un.jpg

Shakira and Wyclef Jean on the set filming Shakira's video for "Hips Don't Lie on March 6, 2006 in Los Angeles,

L. Cohen/WireImage.com

4/10 shakira9-157s8uu.jpg

Shakira resplendent in purple makes her way to the MTV Video Music Awards Latin America 2004 at the Jackie Gleason Theatre in Miami, Florida on October 21, 2004

Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage.com

5/10 shakira8-157s8uu.jpg

Shakira with her blue guitar performs at the MTV Video Music Awards Latinoamerica 2002 held in the Jackie Gleason Theater, in Miami on October 24, 2002

KMazur/WireImage.com

6/10 shakira7-157s8ui.jpg

Shakira's on fire as she performs at Z100's Zootopia 2002 held at the Giants Stadium in New Jersey on June 2, 2002

KMazur/WireImage.com

7/10 shakira5-157s8tp.jpg

Shakira performs at her launch party for her record "Laundry Service" held at Roseland in New York on November 12, 2001

Theo Wargo/WireImage.com

8/10 shakira2-157s8tk.jpg

Shakira in her hippy threads at the 2001 Radio Music Awards held at the Aladdin Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada on October 26, 2001

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage.com

9/10 shakira1-157s8tj.jpg

Shakira at the 2001 MTV Video Music Awards at The Metropolitan Opera House at Lincoln Centre in New York City on September 6, 2001

James Devaney/WireImage.com

10/10 shakira4-157s8uc.jpg

Shakira backstage with her award for Best Latin Pop Album at the 43rd Annual Grammy Awards held in the Staples Centre in Los Angeles on February 21, 2001

SGranitz/WireImage.com

