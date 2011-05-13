18/18 pixie8-1592g1m.jpg

Pixie will release her debut album "Turn It Up" in September 2009. The tracks fizz with excitement and represent a solid 2 years spent working around the globe with the cream of the world's top tunesmiths. Along with the single's co-writers Thornalley and Hague, some of the other legends that Pixie's been holed up writing in the studio with include Cutfather and Jonas Jeburg (who've worked with everyone from Kylie to the Pussycat Dolls), Red One of Lady Gaga 'Just Dance' fame, Toby Gad, the NY-based producer and songwriter behind 'If I Were A Boy', and Kara DioGuardi, superstar songwriter and new American Idol judge.

Tom Curtis/WireImage.com