Singer Pixie Lott performs during the Moschino Cheap & Chic Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Autumn/Winter 2010 show on February 25, 2010 in Milan, Italy.
Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images
Pixie Lott attends the Vivienne Westwood Red Label fashion show during London Fashion Week on February 21, 2010 in London, England.
Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
Singer Pixie Lott performs during the Look Magazine Show for High Street retailers held at the Saatchi Gallery on February 20, 2010 in London, England.
Jon Furniss/WireImage.com
Pixie Lott arrives at The Brit Awards 2010, at Earls Court One on February 16, 2010 in London, England.
Dave M. Benett/Getty Images
Singer Pixie Lott attends "40 Principales" 2009 Awards photocall at Palacio de los Deportes on December 11, 2009 in Madrid, Spain.
Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images
Pixie Lott attends the Capital FM Jingle Bell Ball - Day 1 at 02 Arena on December 5, 2009 in London, England.
Mike Marsland/WireImage.com
Pixie Lott performs at BBC Switch Live at the Carling Hammersmith Apollo on November 8, 2009 in London, England.
Samir Hussein/Getty Images
Pixie Lott attends a photocall to launch Guitar Hero 5 on September 11, 2009 in London, England.
Neil Mockford/WireImage.com
Though she is only 18, Pixie Lott already has a UK number 1 smash single under her belt, and a voice of a soul diva in the making.
Universal Music Australia
Pixie performing her first festival concert at the Isle of Wight Festival at Seaclose Park on June 12, 2009 in Newport, Isle of Wight, which was part of Pixie's first full British tour.
Danny Martindale/WireImage.com
Pixie Lott unleashed her debut single "Mama Do" to Australian radio accompanied by a sizzling video. The track is a teenage tale of sneaking out on mischievous dates under the cover of night and an appetite for adventure, action and the unknown. "Mama Do" stormed into the Number 1 position on the UK single chart on debut, selling over 58,000 units in the first week of release.
Danny Martindale/WireImage.com
Pixie Lott attends the Wireless festival sponsored by Barclaycard held in Hyde Park on July 4, 2009 in London, England.
Jon Furniss/WireImage.com
Pixie glams it up at the Bulgari 125th Anniversary Event in aid of Save The Children at the Castlereagh Street store on August 12, 2009 in Sydney.
Gaye Gerard/Getty Images
Pixie Lott is only 18 but has rocked up more performances than most teenagers her age. Here she as the Arena on Day 1 of the V Festival on August 22, 2009 in Chelmsford, England.
Samir Hussein/Getty Images
Pixie Lott poses backstage at the V Festival on August 22, 2009 in Chelmsford, England
Samir Hussein/Getty Images
The cover art for Pixie's debut smash single "Mama Do." ‘Mama Do’ stormed into the Number 1 position on the UK single chart on debut, selling over 58,000 units in the first week of release. Check out "Mama Do" now.
Universal Music Australia
Pixie thrilled to be on her first tour at the Isle of Wight Festival at Seaclose Park on June 12, 2009 in Newport, Isle of Wight.
Danny Martindale/WireImage.com
Pixie will release her debut album "Turn It Up" in September 2009. The tracks fizz with excitement and represent a solid 2 years spent working around the globe with the cream of the world's top tunesmiths. Along with the single's co-writers Thornalley and Hague, some of the other legends that Pixie's been holed up writing in the studio with include Cutfather and Jonas Jeburg (who've worked with everyone from Kylie to the Pussycat Dolls), Red One of Lady Gaga 'Just Dance' fame, Toby Gad, the NY-based producer and songwriter behind 'If I Were A Boy', and Kara DioGuardi, superstar songwriter and new American Idol judge.
Tom Curtis/WireImage.com