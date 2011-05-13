josh_pyke-15d03n7.jpg
Architecture in Helsinki had the Sydney crowd on their feet at the Sound Relief Concert held on March 14, 2009. The concerts raised over $8 million for the Red Cross Victorian Bushfire Appeal and the QLD Premier's Disaster Relief Fund.
Jack Johnson turned up to the Sound Relief Benefit Concert and played a superb solo set to the captivated crowd.
Kasey Chambers and husband Shane Nicholson did a moving set and were joined by country singer, Troy Cassar-Daley during their set at the Sound Relief Concert.
A specially reformed Midnight Oil had the crowd chanting to their songs at the Sound Relief Benefit Concert held on March 14, 2009 in both Sydney and Melbourne.
The Presets drove the Sydney crowd wild with their hits, "My People," and "Talk Like That," during the Sound Relief Benefit concert. The concerts raised $8 million in total for the Red Cross Victorian Bushfire Appeal and the QLD Premiere's Disaster Relief Fund.
Colplay offered their servics to the Sydney Sound Relief concert and got the crowd going with a few of their classics including "Yellow." John Farnham joined the band to do a rousing rendition of "You're The Voice."
Liam Finn, son of Neil Finn is one crazy dude. He appeared on stage with Eliza-Jane Barnes, Jimmy Barnes' daughter for an outrageous set at the Sound Relief concert.
Kings of Leon gave up some of their valuable time to perform at the Sound Relief Benefit Concert. They got the crowd going with their well known track, "Use Somebody." The 4 set DVD is available now featuring 9 hours of amazing footage of the concert held in both Sydney and Melbourne on March 14, 2009.
