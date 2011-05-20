Britney Spears will be coming to Australia for the very first time and bringing her amazing show, "Circus" for her Ozzie fans in November.
With 7 million album sales under his belt from hits such as "Sexy Bitch," "Lonely" and "Smack That,", the undisputed global hip-hop-pop superstar right now is Akon who will be in Oz later this week on his Konvict Tour. Akon brings along special guests T-Pain and Phinesse for some amazing shows.
Pearl Jam's visit to Australia will be their first in three years. The tour is in support of their September released album, "Backspacer" which is their ninth studio album. Beginning with their iconic debut album, Ten, in 1991 and continuing through to today, Pearl Jam have consistently combined the perfect amalgam of punk aesthetics with anthemic, classic rock sounds, and in the process have created one of the most respected catalogues in rock history. Check out their statewide tour, its not to be missed.
Eccentric writer, singer and musician, the amazing, Tori Amos will be here in November for a unique solo tour, her fifth in Australia. Tori was last in Australia in 2007 for the American Doll Posse tour and returns for no doubt a stunning original show as only Tori can deliver.
The amazing Ben Harper returns with his band, Relentless7 to perform for his loyal fan base in Australia. Harper has been here numerous times and his following grows each time. Ben and his band will be here at the end of November for a national tour.
Fleetwood Mac return to Oz with their "Unleashed" tour. Their show selling out fast will showcase their many hits that the band has had in the late seventies and eighties. Go the Mac!
Mika wil be bringing Sydney to life this November, for one show only in November in support of his second album, "The Boy Who Knew Too Much." Get ready for a glorious show as Mika brings his imagination to life on stage in an explosion of balloons, glitter and, much mayhem.
New wave rockers, B52's return to Australia this November with their "Funplex" tour in line with their album release of the same name last year which was the band's first original album in sixteen years. These kooky guys who have been gong strong since the late seventies, keep the vibe alive with their upcoming tour.
Pop sensation Lady GaGa will return to Australia in 2010 for a national headlining tour. This will be the third time in Oz for Gaga and due to her huge hits in Australia, i.e. "Poker Face," and "Paparazzi." sh Lady GaGa will bring a full band for a new arena show in Sydney, Canberra, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide and Perth in March and April.
Keith Urban will bring his "Escape Together World Tour" home to Australia in December. This two-hour, high-energy concert event, packed with hits, guitar slinging and what has become an Urban concert trademark; the unexpected, will reach the East Coast of Australia on Saturday 12 December and will be the perfect way to kick off the holiday season.
Supporting their new album '21st Century Breakdown,' the punk three piece, Green Day, take their show on the road and will touch down in Perth on the 4th of December before moving on to Adelaide, Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne.
Get ready for a soulful November, when Seal sets down in Oz with for his Australian "Soul" tour. Seal's live shows are known for their impressive production values and his Australian tour will be no exception. Seal wil be featuring his best known hits alongside songs from his sixth album "Soul" which was released last year, and features soul classics accompanied by Seal's unmistakalble vocals.
Rock legends, AC/DC make their way to Australia in 2010 for a series of concerts. This will be their first tour in Oz in almost a decade and sees them play across five capital cities (Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, Adelaide and Perth) in February and March 2010 as part of their Black Ice tour.
Following a hugely successful European tour, the original barnstorming rockers, Status Quo, return to Australia in March 2010. Check the guys when they are here.
Pulp frontman, Jarvis Cocker, will ill tour Australia this December. The tour kicks off in Brisbane on December 5th before winding through Sydney, Perth and finally Adelaide on December 10th.
Jazz singer Melody Gardot, joins Diana Krall and Madeline Peyroux for what is sure to be an amazing show. Check out the dates around Australia now to see these talented ladies.
Multi grammy winner, Jazz pianist, songwriter and singer, Diana Krall, will tour Australia next year and will be supported by some additionally amazing singers, the sublime Melody Gardot and Madeleine Peyroux. Krall's shows in Perth, Melbourne, Brisbane and Sydney will feature a 42 piece orchestra playing her impressive musical catalogue.
Liza Minelli brings her unstoppable Minnelli magic to Australia and will tour nationally in an unmatchable concert performance. The show of almost two hours duration, will be full of personal stories, anecdotes and heartfelt reminiscences. See Liza's tour dates in Australia.
