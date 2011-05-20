A crazy Robbie Williams gave it his all at the "intimate" Mastercard gig to 900 fans at the Metro in Sydney last night.
Robbie was in fine form, commencing his set with his hit single "Bodies from his latest album "Reality Killed The Video Star." The singer quickly had the crowd under his spell, grabbing his crotch and saying "I'm going to entertain the shit out of you," which naturally drove the crowd wild.
Usually used to performing at stadiums, Williams gave it up to an intimate crowd of 900 for the MasterCard Priceless Music series – last week, tickets sold out in 45 seconds for one of the most highly anticipated shows of the year.
Playing his new single Bodies, the singer quickly had fans doing Mexican waves and screaming out for the singer who refuses to call this a comeback tour.
Robbie's girlfriend Ayda Field was spied in the crowd, singing along to all of her boyfriend's songs.
Robbie will be performing his single "Bodies," from his gold selling album "Reality Killed The Video Star" album which is sure to be an electrifying performance at tonight's ARIA Awards.
To complete the show, Robbie pulled one young man up onto the stage who proposed to his girlfriend in front of the crowd. Williams then sung, "She's the one" with the happy punter.
Robbie Williams is back with his highly anticipated brand new single "Bodies," lifted from his new album, "Reality Killed The Video Star," out now. The new album is released on November 6th. The album was mixed by legendary UK producer, Trevor Horn who has worked with some amazing artists and was recorded and mixed in London.
Dave Hogan/Getty Images
Robbie has sold a staggering 55 million albums worldwide, He has also won more BRIT Awards than any other artist to date. Williams was entered in The Guinness Book of World Records when, after he announced his World Tour for 2006, 1.6 million tickets were sold in one single day, which is an amazing feat.
Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage.com
Robbie has always had a bit of a reputation as a ladies man, as seen here with Lyndsay Lohan at the premiere of 'The Tudors' at the Egyptian Theatre in Los Angeles in March 2007.
E. Charbonneau/WireImage.com
Don Arnold/WireImage.com
Jordan Strauss/WireImage.com
J.Tregidgo/WireImage.com
Before Robbie's astounding solo career success, he had amazing success with boy band, "Take That," which achieved major success in the early to mid 1990s as a five person boyband act.
L. Busacca/WireImage.com
Robbie's new album, "Reality Killed The Video Star" is released on November 6. The first single and video "Bodies" is out now.
EMI Music Australia
Robbie Williams attends a media call at the Park Hyatt Hotel on November 25, ahead of his appearance at tomorrow's ARIA Awards.
Don Arnold/WireImage.com
Don Arnold/WireImage.com
Don Arnold/WireImage.com
Don Arnold/WireImage.com
It's been three years since he last toured and now, Robbie Williams' fans will get their long-awaited chance to see him at his first and only Australian gig besides the ARIAs, at The Metro in Sydney tonight.
Don Arnold/WireImage.com
"Reality Killed The Video Star" was produced by Trevor Horn and the title is a reference to the song "Video Killed the Radio Star" by Horn's former band The Buggles which was originally released in 1979.
Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage.com
Victor Chavez/WireImage.com
ARIA Chairman, Ed St John, said about Robbie's appearance at the upcoming ARIA's, "With Robbie Williams confirmed as the first live performer at this year's ARIA Awards, we are set for an absolutely stellar live event. He is a true superstar and someone that Australian music lovers have warmly embraced over the last twelve years. We are thrilled that Robbie is able to join us to perform his new single, and look forward to delivering one truly memorable music event."
Jon Furniss/WireImage.com
Jon Furniss/WireImage.com
Early reviews of Robbie's latest album, "Reality Killed The Video Star," have been pretty outstanding. "Music Week" in London commented "…a glorious pop album that wears its influences on its sleeves… Trevor Horn's production has given the album a fuller, richer sound than any of the artist's previous releases, as Robbie unashamedly pays homage to some of his musical heroes. And, having started his solo career with a cover of Freedom, Robbie returns to George Michael with the Amazing/FastLove-like Starstruck."
Theo Wargo/WireImage.com
Robbie Williams with Take That group members, Gary Barlow, Howard Donald, Jason Orange and Mark Owen. Formed in Manchester in 1990, Take That sold more than 25 million records between 1991–96.
L. Busacca/WireImage.com