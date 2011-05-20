3OH!3 during filming of their hot new track "Starstrukk" along with Katy Perry who guest vocals on the track and equally appears in the video with the guys.
3OH!3 are Sean Foreman and Nathaniel Motte who are from Boulder, Colarado. The guys formed in 2004 and have been going strong ever since and are best known for their track "Don't Trust Me."
3OH!3 going through their moves with Katy Perry whilst filming the video for "Starstrukk." The track is going great guns on the ARIA chart, currently at Number 8 with a bullet.
"Starstrukk," is the second single to be released from 3OH!3's second studio album, "Want."
3OH!3 and Katy Perry fall into the pool on queue during filming of their latest hot track "Starstrukk."
The video for "Starstrukk" was shot at the Los Angeles County Natural History Museum's Rose Garden in Expositon Park on Monday September 21st. It features 3OH!3 getting assaulted by a group of girls after stealing their coins from a wishing fountain.
Check out "Starstrukk" now by the boys from 3OH!3 featuring Katy Perry.
