News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu

Starstrukk - Behind The Scenes

3OH!3

You may also like these galleries

Emily Ratajkowski's raciest moments

Em Ratajkowski shows off her curves
Celebrities that no longer look like themselves

Sam Smith's epic transformation
Married At First Sight Davina Rankin sexiest bikini photos

Davina Rankin's loving life after MAFS

1/8 3034-15fhb3a.jpg

3OH!3 during filming of their hot new track "Starstrukk" along with Katy Perry who guest vocals on the track and equally appears in the video with the guys.

Warner Music Australia

2/8 3031-15fhb2s.jpg

3OH!3 are Sean Foreman and Nathaniel Motte who are from Boulder, Colarado. The guys formed in 2004 and have been going strong ever since and are best known for their track "Don't Trust Me."

Warner Music Australia

3/8 3032-15fhb2j.jpg

3OH!3 going through their moves with Katy Perry whilst filming the video for "Starstrukk." The track is going great guns on the ARIA chart, currently at Number 8 with a bullet.

Warner Music Australia

4/8 3033-15fhb32.jpg

"Starstrukk," is the second single to be released from 3OH!3's second studio album, "Want."

Warner Music Australia

5/8 3036-15fhb33.jpg

3OH!3 and Katy Perry fall into the pool on queue during filming of their latest hot track "Starstrukk."

Warner Music Australia

6/8 3035-15fhb38.jpg

The video for "Starstrukk" was shot at the Los Angeles County Natural History Museum's Rose Garden in Expositon Park on Monday September 21st. It features 3OH!3 getting assaulted by a group of girls after stealing their coins from a wishing fountain.

Warner Music Australia

7/8 3037-15fhb2r.jpg

The video features 3OH!3 getting assaulted by a group of girls after stealing their coins from a wishing fountain. The video was directed by both Marc Klasfeld and Sum 41 drummer Steve Jocz.

Warner Music Australia

8/8 3038-15fhb2h.jpg

Check out "Starstrukk" now by the boys from 3OH!3 featuring Katy Perry.

Warner Music Australia

More Galleries

Married At First Sight Davina Rankin sexiest bikini photos

Davina Rankin's loving life after MAFS
Emily Ratajkowski's raciest moments

Em Ratajkowski shows off her curves
Krystal Forscutt's incredible pregnancy journey

Krystal Forscutt opens up about stretch marks
Meet Jennifer Hawkins' bikini body double

Natalie Roser pulls a Jen Hawkins