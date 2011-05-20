Milli Vanilli, were extremely popular in the Nineties with their hit" Girl You Know It's True," however, their success turned to infamy when the Grammy award that they won for Best New Artist in 1990 was revoked after it was revealed that the lead vocals on the record were not the actual voices of Morvan and Pilatus but in fact someone completely different. In 1998, ten years after Milli Vanilli's initial debut, Pilatus was found dead in a Frankfurt hotel of an apparent drug overdose.
WireImage.com
The Spice Girls championed Girl Power, revived the Union Jack as a fashion accessory and made pop music cool when grunge ruled the airwaves. They launched themselves onto an unsuspecting public with the intellectually stimulating "Wannabe," which contained useful lyrics such as "I wanna, I wanna, I wanna, I wanna, I wanna really really really wanna zigazig ha," though it did go on to top the charts in 22 countries.
Terry McGinnis/WireImage.com
Crazy, ethereal icelandic pixie, Bjork,is definitely an original. After her avant garde band, The Sugarcubes split up in 1992, Bjork went on to release her debut solo album "Debut" in 1993 to a positive reception. The album contained such gems as "Human Behaviour" and "Venus as a Boy" as well as possibly her most well known song "Big Time Sensuality," which along with the video cemented Bjork's kooky status.
Steve Eichner/PhotoWeb/WireImage.com
You can't reminisce about the Nineties without including "Ice Ice Baby" by Vanilla Ice into the list of music icons from that decade. Robert Matthew Van Winkle aka Vanilla Ice was a badass rapper at the time or so he thought. "Ice Ice Baby" was his only hit and remains his one claim to fame.
Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage.com
Celine Dion was best known for her 1997 hit, "My Heart Will Go On" from the theme song of the 1997 blockbuster film Titanic which was one of the most played songs in the Nineties and in fact went on to be the world's best selling single of 1998.
WireImage.com
Eminem gained popularity in the late 90's with his debut album "The Slim Shady LP," which won a Grammy Award for Best Rap Album and cemented the success of Eminem's future on the mic.
WireImage.com
Kris Kross was an American teenage rap duo of the early 1990s comprising Chris "Mack Daddy" Kelly and Chris "Daddy Mack" Smith. The duo is best known for their 1992 hit "Jump." They were also known for their fashion styling, which consisted of wearing their clothes backwards or inside out. Luckily their fashion statement didn't take on in a big way.
WireImage.com
The choreographer turned pop star, Paula Abdul, topped the charts in '91 with "Rush Rush." Her love life also made headlines, when she married and later divorced Brat Packer Emilio Estevez.
Jim Smeal/WireImage.com
With the lead single "Smells Like Teen Spirit" from the band's second album "Nevermind," Nirvana entered into the mainstream, bringing along with it a subgenre of alternative rock called grunge in the NIneties.
WireImage.com
Toni Braxton enjoyed much success in the 1990s with her hits, "Unbreak My Heart," and "You're Makin' Me High," and went on to sell 40 million records worldwide.
WireImage.com
Tupac Shakur became a big star in the Nineties with his hit, "Changes" and selling over 75 million albums to date, however, on the night of September 7, 1996, Shakur was shot four times in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas, Nevada. He died six days later of respiratory failure and cardiac arrest at the University Medical Centre.
Ron Galella/WireImage.com
Deelite, were a seriously funky outfit. Their debut album, "World Clique" was released in 1990 and not only did it contain the very hip, "Groove Is In the Heart," but the song itself contains the bass guitar work of legendary funk bass player, Bootsy Collins.
Elektra Records
u2_1-15fs2ks.jpg
Guns N Roses
WireImage.com
By the early 1990s, when alternative rock began to experience broad mainstream success, R.E.M. was viewed as a pioneer of the genre and released many successful albums during this period. Their biggest hit was the 1991 released, "Losing My Religion," which was the first single from their 91 album, "Out of Time."
WireImage.com
The Smashing Pumpkins were big in the Nineties with their landmark hit "Bullet with Butterfly Wings" taken from their double album, "Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness" which was released in 1995 and it's success ensured the group became one of the most commercially successful and critically acclaimed bands of the 1990s.
WireImage.com
Although many more number one hits would follow in its wake, "Vision of Love" was the world's first introduction to the voice of Mariah Carey. Echoes of the Whitney Houston influences are evident, but the sheer power and super high notes are Mariah's own. This debut still ranks as one of her very best recordings to date.
WireImage.com
MC Hammer had a rapid rise to fame in the Nineties with his hit "You Can't Touch This," which sounded vaguely similar to Rick James' "Super Freak." That alone though wasnt the only reason for his success, he was also credited with being the creator of some OTT dance moves as well as his trademark parachute pants, forever after christened Hammer pants.
WireImage.com