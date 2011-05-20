1/18 milivanilli-15fs2lb.jpg

Milli Vanilli, were extremely popular in the Nineties with their hit" Girl You Know It's True," however, their success turned to infamy when the Grammy award that they won for Best New Artist in 1990 was revoked after it was revealed that the lead vocals on the record were not the actual voices of Morvan and Pilatus but in fact someone completely different. In 1998, ten years after Milli Vanilli's initial debut, Pilatus was found dead in a Frankfurt hotel of an apparent drug overdose.

WireImage.com