Katy Perry on the red carpet (sans Russell Brand) at the Nickelodeon's 23rd Annual Kids' Choice Awards held at UCLA's Pauley Pavilion on March 27, 2010 in Los Angeles, California.
Kevin Mazur/KCA2010/WireImage.com
Taylor Lautner arrives at Nickelodeon's 23rd Annual Kids' Choice Awards held at UCLA's Pauley Pavilion on March 27, 2010 in Los Angeles, California.
Jackie Chan and Jaden Smith, soon to appear in the remake of "The Karate Kid" are on the red carpet at the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards.
A slimline Tyra Banks looking gorgeous in red at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards.
Rihanna looking more subdued than usual on the red carpet at Nickelodeon's 23rd Annual Kids' Choice Awards held in Los Angeles
Teen sensation Justin Bieber on the red carpet at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards, looking slightly tougher than usual. His arrival brought on thousands of screams from girls who had camped out to see him.
"New Moon" star Nikki Reed on the red carpet at the Kids' Choice Awards on March 27th in Los Angeles.
The Jonas Brothers on the red carpet at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards
Singer Selena Gomez at the Kids' Choice Awards.
Proud father, Will Smith, at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards to support his son Jaden Smith for his work in the upcoming "Karate Kid".
Singers Demi Lovato and Joe Jonas of Jonas Brothers arrive at Nickelodeon's 23rd Annual Kids' Choice Awards held at UCLA's Pauley Pavilion on March 27, 2010 in Los Angeles, California.
Actress Miranda Cosgrove arrives at Nickelodeon's 23rd Annual Kids' Choice Awards held at UCLA's Pauley Pavilion on March 27, 2010 in Los Angeles, California.
Olympian Speed Skater Apollo Anton Ohno changes from sport to entertainment as he arrives at Nickelodeon's 23rd Annual Kids' Choice Awards held at UCLA's Pauley Pavilion on March 27, 2010 in Los Angeles.
"Avatar" star, Zoe Saldana at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards.
Actor and comedian David Spade at the Kids' Choice Awards
Singer Pixie Lott on the red carpet at the Kids Choice Awards
