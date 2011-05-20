News

Kids Choice Awards 09: Get Slimed

Katy Perry

1/16 katyperry-15qtmrg.jpg

Katy Perry on the red carpet (sans Russell Brand) at the Nickelodeon's 23rd Annual Kids' Choice Awards held at UCLA's Pauley Pavilion on March 27, 2010 in Los Angeles, California.

Kevin Mazur/KCA2010/WireImage.com

2/16 taylorlautner-15qtmr8.jpg

Taylor Lautner arrives at Nickelodeon's 23rd Annual Kids' Choice Awards held at UCLA's Pauley Pavilion on March 27, 2010 in Los Angeles, California.

Kevin Mazur/KCA2010/WireImage.com

3/16 jadenjackie-15qtmra.jpg

Jackie Chan and Jaden Smith, soon to appear in the remake of "The Karate Kid" are on the red carpet at the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards.

Kevin Mazur/KCA2010/WireImage.com

4/16 tyrabanks-15qtmrm.jpg

A slimline Tyra Banks looking gorgeous in red at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards.

Kevin Mazur/KCA2010/WireImage.com

5/16 rihanna-15qtmrg.jpg

Rihanna looking more subdued than usual on the red carpet at Nickelodeon's 23rd Annual Kids' Choice Awards held in Los Angeles

Kevin Mazur/KCA2010/WireImage.com

6/16 justinbieber-15qtmrl.jpg

Teen sensation Justin Bieber on the red carpet at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards, looking slightly tougher than usual. His arrival brought on thousands of screams from girls who had camped out to see him.

Kevin Mazur/KCA2010/WireImage.com

7/16 nikkireed-15qtmqv.jpg

"New Moon" star Nikki Reed on the red carpet at the Kids' Choice Awards on March 27th in Los Angeles.

Kevin Mazur/KCA2010/WireImage.com

8/16 jonas-15qtmre.jpg

The Jonas Brothers on the red carpet at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards

Kevin Mazur/KCA2010/WireImage.com

9/16 selenagomez-15qtmrc.jpg

Singer Selena Gomez at the Kids' Choice Awards.

Kevin Mazur/KCA2010/WireImage.com

10/16 willsmith-15qtmr2.jpg

Proud father, Will Smith, at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards to support his son Jaden Smith for his work in the upcoming "Karate Kid".

Kevin Mazur/KCA2010/WireImage.com

11/16 demijonas-15qtmrh.jpg

Singers Demi Lovato and Joe Jonas of Jonas Brothers arrive at Nickelodeon's 23rd Annual Kids' Choice Awards held at UCLA's Pauley Pavilion on March 27, 2010 in Los Angeles, California.

Kevin Mazur/KCA2010/WireImage.com

12/16 mirandacosgrove-15qtmr1.jpg

Actress Miranda Cosgrove arrives at Nickelodeon's 23rd Annual Kids' Choice Awards held at UCLA's Pauley Pavilion on March 27, 2010 in Los Angeles, California.

Kevin Mazur/KCA2010/WireImage.com

13/16 speed-skater-apollo-anton-ohno-15qtmr0.jpg

Olympian Speed Skater Apollo Anton Ohno changes from sport to entertainment as he arrives at Nickelodeon's 23rd Annual Kids' Choice Awards held at UCLA's Pauley Pavilion on March 27, 2010 in Los Angeles.

Kevin Mazur/KCA2010/WireImage.com

14/16 zoesaldana-15qtmro.jpg

"Avatar" star, Zoe Saldana at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards.

Kevin Mazur/KCA2010/WireImage.com

15/16 davidspader-15qtmr6.jpg

Actor and comedian David Spade at the Kids' Choice Awards

Kevin Mazur/KCA2010/WireImage.com

16/16 pixielotte-15qtmrk.jpg

Singer Pixie Lott on the red carpet at the Kids Choice Awards

Kevin Mazur/KCA2010/WireImage.com

