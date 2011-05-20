News

ARIA 09: Winners, Shocks & Surprises

Empire of the Sun

1/14 empire1-15gstvs.jpg

Luke Steele from Empire of the Sun in the ARIA awards room after cleaning up at this year's awards. Empire of The Sun were the most successful group on the night, picking up four awards including the biggie, Album of the Year for "Walking on a Dream" as well as Single of the Year for "Walking on a Dream." The group also picked up Best Group and Best Pop Release.

Don Arnold/WireImage.com

2/14 empire-15gsu0t.jpg

Empire of the Sun pipped AC/DC at the post to win Best Group. AC/DC were the favourites to collect the award, but the Empire boys beat the rock legends as well as Eskimo Joe, Hilltop Hoods, and The Drones to win the award.

Don Arnold/WireImage.com

3/14 ladyhawke-15gsu0u.jpg

Pip Brown from Ladyhawke caused controversy with her two ARIA award wins because she was born and raised across the Tasman, and is now based in London but that didnt stop a great performance at the show and picking up Breakthrough Album (for Ladyhawke) and Single (for My Delirium).

Getty Images

4/14 josh-15gsu09.jpg

Josh Pyke in the ARIA awards room poses with his award for Best Adult Contemporary Album for "Chimneys Afire."

Getty Images

5/14 hilltop-hoods-15gsu0a.jpg

Adelaide hip hoppers, Hilltop Hoods collected the gong for Best Urban Release for their number one album "State of the Art" which sold exceptionally well for the guys.

Don Arnold/WireImage.com

6/14 hamish-_-andy-15gsu15.jpg

Previous ARIA presenters & radio hosts, Hamish & Andy picked up the Best Comedy Album ARIA for their album "Unessential Listening" at this year's ARIA awards.

Don Arnold/WireImage.com

7/14 daniel_merriweather-15gsu02.jpg

Daniel Merriweather beat out extremely strong contenders in the form of Bob Evans, C.W. Stoneking, Josh Pyke and Paul Dempsey to win the ARIA for Best Male Artist.

Getty Images

8/14 aria-15gstvs.jpg

Melbournite, C.W. Stoneking won his first ARIA for Best Blues and Roots album for his album "Jungle Blues" at this year's ARIA awards.

Don Arnold/WireImage.com

9/14 sarahb-15gsu03.jpg

The incredibly talented Sarah Blasko won the award for Best Female Artist at this year's ARIA awards for her ethereal third album, "As Day Follows Night."

Getty Images

10/14 the-wiggles-15gsu0f.jpg

The extremely successful children's group, The Wiggles picked up an award for Best Children's Album for their "Go Bananas!" release.

Getty Images

11/14 ruby-rose-15gsu0n.jpg

MTV host, Ruby Rose poses backstage in the ARIA Awards room held at Acer Arena on November 26.

Don Arnold/WireImage.com

12/14 troy-15gsu0g.jpg

Troy Cassar-Daley was a surprise win for the Best Country Album award which he received for his album "I Love This Place," over Keith Urban who was expected to win for his "Defying Gravity" release.

Getty Images

13/14 aria1-15gsu0n.jpg

Bertie Blackman won the Best Independant Album for her "Secrets and Lies" album at the 2009 ARIA awards.

Getty Images

14/14 sia-15gsu14.jpg

Pop singer, Sia, poses in the ARIA awards room with her win for best DVD for "TV is my Parent."

Getty Images

