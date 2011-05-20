1/14 empire1-15gstvs.jpg

Luke Steele from Empire of the Sun in the ARIA awards room after cleaning up at this year's awards. Empire of The Sun were the most successful group on the night, picking up four awards including the biggie, Album of the Year for "Walking on a Dream" as well as Single of the Year for "Walking on a Dream." The group also picked up Best Group and Best Pop Release.

Don Arnold/WireImage.com