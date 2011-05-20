Lisa Mitchell performs on stage in concert at the West Coast Bluesfest one day festival at Fremantle Park on March 28, 2010 in Perth, Australia.
Matt Jelonek/Getty Images
Lisa Mitchell and band pose backstage on the second day of the 2-day Sydney leg of the Big Day Out music festival at Sydney Showground on January 23, 2010 in Sydney, Australia.
Marc Grimwade/WireImage.com
Lisa Mitchell performs on stage on the second day of the 2-day Sydney leg of the Big Day Out music festival at Sydney Showground on January 23, 2010 in Sydney, Australia.
Marc Grimwade/WireImage.com
Lisa Mitchell performs on stage on the first day of the 2-day Sydney leg of the Big Day Out music festival at Sydney Showground on January 22, 2010 in Sydney, Australia.
Brendon Thorne/Getty Images
Singer Lisa Mitchell attends the 1st Annual Rolling Stone Awards at Oxford Art Factory on January 21, 2010 in Sydney, Australia.
Gaye Gerard/Getty Images
Lisa Mitchell performs on stage on day two of The Falls Festival 2009 held in Otway rainforest on December 30, 2009 in Lorne, Australia.
Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images
Singer Lisa Mitchell arrives on the red carpet at the 2009 ARIA Awards at Acer Arena, Sydney Olympic Park on November 26, 2009 in Sydney, Australia. The Awards recognise excellence and innovation across all genres of Australian music.
Don Arnold/WireImage.com
Singer Lisa Mitchell arrives at the 2009 ARIA Hall of Fame awards at The Forum Theatre on August 27, 2009 in Melbourne, Australia.
Hannah Mason/WI/WireImage.com
Twin sisters Lisa (L) and Jessica Origliasso (R) of The Veronicas and Lisa Mitchell arrive at the 2008 ARIA Awards at Acer Arena, Sydney Olympic Park on October 19, 2008 in Sydney, Australia.
Wendell Teodoro/WireImage.com
Dean Geyer and Lisa Mitchell arrive at the MTV Australia Video Music Awards at Acer Arena, Homebush on April 29 ,2007.
John Stanton/WireImage.com
Damien Leith, Dean Geyer, Ricky Muscat, Bobby Flynn, Chris Murphy, Lisa Mitchell, and Jessica Mauboy of Australian Idol Cast 2006
Gaye Gerard/WireImage.com
Lisa Mitchell during the filming of her latest video "Clean White Love."
Warner Music Australia
The latest video "Clean White Love" was shot in the UK where Lisa was touring at the time.
Warner Music Australia
Lisa Mitchell during filming of her video "Clean White Love" from her ARIA nominated album "Wonder."
Warner Music Australia
Lisa Mitchell first came to the public's attention by appearing on the 2006 series of Australian Idol, where she finished sixth.
Warner Music Australia
In July 2009, Mitchell released her debut album "Wonder "which debuted nationally on the Australian Charts at number 3 and has since reached Gold status in sales within Australia.
Warner Music Australia
Lisa Mitchell was nominated for three ARIA's this year for Breakthrough Artist (Single) for "Coin Laundry," Breakthrough Artist (Album) for "Wonder" and Best Female Artist.
Warner Music Australia
Check out Lisa Mitchell's latest track, "Clean White Love" from her amazing debut, "Wonder."
Warner Music Australia
Lisa Mitchell will also be playing at Australia's Big Day Out festival in January 2010, look out for her ethereal show.
Warner Music Australia