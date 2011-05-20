Empire of The Sun, topped off an amazing year by cleaning up at the recent ARIA awards, picking up Album of the Year for "Walking on a Dream," Single of the Year for "Walking on a Dream," Best Group, Best Pop Release, Best Cover Art, Best Video and Best Producer of the Year.
EMI Music Australia
Empire of the Sun are renown and awarded for both their music and unique visuals and for the first time, fans will be able to purchase the creative art as part of the beautifully crafted limited edition. "Walking on A Dream" Vinyl box set is available now.
EMI Music Australia
The "Walking on A Dream" vinyl box set is strictly limited to just 1000 copies worldwide. The individually numbered collectors edition box set comes in a black box with an exclusive 3D hologram album cover.
EMI Music Australia
Empire of the Sun continue to ride high on their success both in Australia and abroad. The recent haul of 7 ARIA awards has seen them become the toast of the Australian music scene. and their performance at the ARIA's gave fans and Australian audiences a rare chance to witness the Empire live.
EMI Music Australia
In the UK, Empire of the Sun, have just been announced at number 16 on the prestigious Q Magazine list of Best Albums and have also made The Times list of the UK Top 100 Best Albums of the Decade.
EMI Music Australia
The accolades keep coming for the guys, "Walking on A Dream" has also made the iTunes Best Albums of 2009 shortlist.
EMI Music Australia
The guys are touring in the first few months of 2010 at some of the big festivals including the Pyrmaid Rock Festival, Soundscape Festival and Future Music Festival. Check out the details in our Gig Guide section for more details.
EMI Music Australia
Empire of The Sun have had an amazing year with Luke Steele joining an elite line-up of R & B & hip hop artists on Jay-Z's latest hugely successful record, "The Blueprint 3," appearing on the track, titled "What We Talkin’ About." Other guest performers include Rihanna, Kanye West, Pharrell, Alicia Keys, Kid Cudi, Drake and more.
EMI Music Australia
Luke Steele also won the 2009 GQ Man Of The Year Award in the Music Act Of The Year category! With tight competition within in this category, Steele beat out Daniel Merriweather, Wolfmother and fellow EMI label mates, Keith Urban and JET. Luke was unable to attend the awards ceremony due to upcoming touring commitments.
EMI Music Australia