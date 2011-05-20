Lady Gaga made an emotional tribute on stage to the late designer and Gaga's friend, Alexander McQueen as she played a low-key version of her track Telephone on the piano.
Never backward in coming forward, Gaga leaves little to the imagination in this revealing and not necessarily pleasing outfit during her performance on stage at the 2010 Brit Awards.
Lady Gaga's outfit was a tribute to her late friend and fashion designer Alexander McQueen, but that didn't mean she would be respectful and tone it down. Her dress was made up of three big ruffles and pompadour white wig.
Gaga was in tears as she scooped all three of the awards she was nominated for including best international female and breakthrough act.
Lady Gaga was in tears when it was announced that she had won her third award, for best international album. "I was really excited to win the first two awards. This award means even more to me because I worked so hard on this album for so long," she said. This is the first artist who has picked up three awards since 2005.
Lily Allen opened the Brit Awards with a huge performance, zooming in on a glittery rocket and singing her hit "The Fear"
With a cast of thousands and highlighting a British theme, Lily Allen sang her heart out to the assembled throng.
Lily looked chuffed after her performance of her hit "The Fear" at the 2010 Brit Awards
Cheryl Cole, not to be outdone by the Lady Gaga's of this world perfomed her hit "Fight For This Love" at the 2010 Brit Awards.
Alicia Keys supported pal Jay Z as they performed their hit "Empire State of Mind" at the 2010 Brit Awards.
Jay-Z and Alicia Keys performed an amazing rendition of their track "Empire State of Mind," at the 2010 Brit Awards.
Lily Allen also collected the award for best British female, her first Brit accolade. Not expecting to win, the singer said: "I only wore this wig because I thought it would be hard for the camera men to find me to catch my disappointed face."
Robbie Williams performed a medley of of his greatest hits including Let Me Entertain You, No Regrets and Angels.
Robbie collected the honorary award for outstanding contribution to music at the 2010 Brit Awards.
Cheryl Cole trying out some Gagaesque moves on stage performing "Fight For This Love" at the 2010 Brit Awards.
Florence Welch from Florence & The Machine performed her hit "You've Got The Love." The star walked away with the coveted award for best British album for her debut "Lungs." She thanked her fans for buying the album saying, It's been an amazing night. Everyone's been incredible. I've had the best time."
X Factor runners-up JLS took home two awards for best British breakthrough act and best single for their hit "Beat Again," at the 2010 Brit Awards.
Lady Gaga acknowledged the dress code as usual as she turned up at the 2010 Brit awards in her huge white pavlova ensemble complete with lace mask and massive beehive hairdo.
Gaga reveals perhaps a tad too much on stage performing her track "Telephone," at the Brit Awards.
Lily Allen, all dark and gothic on the red carpet at the 2010 Brit Awards
Leona Lewis in serious bling mode on the red carpet at the 2010 Brit Awards dressed in a funky silver one-shoulder dress teamed with pink heels.
Gabriela Cilmi represented the Ozzies at the 2010 Brit Awards. The "Sweet About Me" singer was all glammed up in a gold and silver dress.
Florence Welch from Florence and The Machine looking hot on the red carpet at the 2010 Brit Awards. Not only are Florence and the Machine up for three Brit Awards but singer Florence Welch will also be performing a duet with Dizzee Rascal. The musician, who won the critic's choice award at the 2009 Brits, is up for best British breakthrough, best female and best album this year.
Courtney Love looking quite respectable for a change on the red carpet at the 2010 Brit Awards.
Robbie Williams braved the rain to attend the 2010 Brit Awards. Robbie will be performing at the show tonight and also picking up the Outstanding Contribution To Music award. Williams said he was excited about the honour. "I feel like it's my birthday, I feel special, it's lovely, whether people think it or not in my head I'm going, 'brilliant!'," he said.
Pop genius, Mika in a strange ensemble on the red carpet at the 2010 Brit Awards.
Dizzee Rascal looking shiny and new on the red carpet at the Brit Awards. Dizzee's recent performance at Big Day Out in 2010 was one of the best performances for 2010 so far. He is nominated for British Male Solo Artist at the Brit Awards.
Rockers Kasabian on the red carpet at the 2010 Brit Awards. The guys were named best British Group and taking to the stage said, Tom Meighan said, "I wanna thank everyone who's responsible," Meighan said before cryptically adding: "All I can say anyone is you cannot make an omlette without breaking some eggs."
Natasha Khan from Bat for Lashes looking very similar to Lily Allen on the red carpet at the 2010 Brit Awards. Bat for Lashes has been nominated for Best British Female Solo Artist at tonight's show.
Bringing up the Aussies is Daniel Merriweather on the red carpet at the Brit Awards. Daniel is up for International Breakthrough Act at tonight's show and previously tweeted his excitement after he first heard the news.
