George Michael: Retrospective

George Michael

1/18 georgemichael_19-15obgt3.jpg

Classic George Michael during his WHAM days at the Apollo Theatre's 50th Anniversary in New York on May 4, 1985.

Ron Galella/WireImage.com

2/18 georgemichael_20-15obgt7.jpg

George Michael arrives in Sydney by private jet at Perth's private jet base ahead of his national tour, which began in Perth on February 19th.

Paul Kane/Getty Images

3/18 s

George Michael gets the crowd going at his Perth concert, where he kicked off his "George Michael Live" Australian tour at Burswood Dome on February 20.

Paul Kane/Getty Images

4/18 georgemichael_24-15obgt6.jpg

George whipped the Perth fans into a frenzy with his first Aussie show as part of his" George Michael Tour," on February 20 at the Burswood Dome in Perth.

Paul Kane/Getty Images

5/18 georgemichael_12-15obgt3.jpg

George Michael performs on stage during his concert at Earls Court on August 25, 2008 in London.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

6/18 georgemichael_22-15obgt5.jpg

George Michael performs on stage at the American Idol Season 7 Grand Finale on May 21, 2008 at the Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles, California.

M. Caulfield/WireImage.com

7/18 georgemichael_09-15obgt4.jpg

George Michael performs on stage during his concert at Earls Court on August 25, 2008 in London.

Getty Images

8/18 georgemichael_08-15obgt5.jpg

George Michael in concert at London's newly opened Wembley Stadium on Saturday, June 9, 2007.

AAP

9/18 georgemichael_07-15obgt7.jpg

George Michael reads a statement as he leaves Brent magistrates court in 2007 after being sentenced Michael to 100 hours of community service and banned him from driving for two years for driving under the influence of drugs.

AAP

10/18 georgemichael_16-15obgt7.jpg

George in concert in Manchester, Great Britain on November 17, 2006.

Shirlaine Forrest/WireImage.com

11/18 georgemichael_14-15obgt3.jpg

George Michael performs at the Equality Rocks concert at RFK Stadium in Washington Saturday April 29, 2000.

AAP

12/18 georgemichael_21-15obgt4.jpg

George with good friend Geri Halliwell at the RFK Stadium in Washington, D.C. on 29th April 2000

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

13/18 georgemichael_06-15obgt7.jpg

George Michael puts up his hands to call an end to a photocall in central London, Thursday Sept.16, 1999

AAP

14/18 georgemichael_04-15obgt3.jpg

George Michael during the finale with other music stars at the original Live Aid in 1985 at London's Wembley Stadium..

AAP

15/18 georgemichael_03-15obgt6.jpg

George Michael

AAP

16/18 georgemichael_23-15obgt5.jpg

George Michael and WHAM partner, Andrew Ridgely before George went solo, in the 1980's in Los Angeles, California

Chris Walter/WireImage

17/18 georgemichael_02-15obgt6.jpg

Wham! performs during a concert in Peking, China, April 7, 1985

AAP

18/18 georgemichael_13-15obgt6.jpg

George Michael poses at home with his cat after losing his voice and being forced to cancel a number of live shows in 1980

AAP

