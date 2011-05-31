WHAT WERE THEY THINKING?!

If Rihanna is a 'Good Girl Gone Bad' this look is 'Bad Girl gone Terrible.' From the high-waisted underwear/shorts to the clunky fake looking jewelry to the fishnet stockings, it's Ronald McDonald’s trashy sister!
WireImage.com
A furry black animal attempts to eat Snooki's feet as she strolls the streets of Florence on May 26.
FilmMagic
We are not quite sure what is going on here, but we are confused, replused and a little scared.
WireImage.com
Some call her a creative genius; others refer to her as the Queen of Quirk, but this outfit looks like Gaga is trying to channel Michael Jackson and a bull simultaneously.... or maybe she's just a little bit horny (pun intended). Doing what she does best Lady Gaga divides opinions.
WireImage.com
While we adore the stunning white gown that Kim Kardashian wore to the Amber Fashion Show on May 27, we have to say, that ring is blinging ridiculous! Ok, so we wouldn't decline a $2 million dollar rock either, but we think it is just too much. It's so big it looks like a chunk of glass on her finger and not a ring. What do you think?
Getty Images
Is Halle Berry having a mid-life crisis? The 44 year-old looks more like a night-club podium dancer than an Oscar-winning actress and mum of one in this dress. Save the cut-outs to Selena Gomez Halle!
Getty Images
Love the skirt, hate the top and jean jacket it is worn with. Sorry Chloe Sevigny, this love-hate relationship just doesn't work.
Getty Images
Help! Chelsea Handler's usually stylish wardrobe has been stolen, and replaced by this ill-fitting, dowdy dress, which makes her look older than her years!
WireImage.com
Swedish recording artist Robyn is well-known for her eccentic fashion sense, but this Big Bird meets Austin Powers look is not doing it for us at all. It's the ugly step-sister of 'Lady Gaga style.'
Getty Images
Shakira looks like a cross between an Olympic runner and a motor-cross rider in this strange ensemble at Lluis Campany's Olympic Stadium on May 29, 2011 in Barcelona, Spain
WireImage.com
‘Jersey Shore’s Snooki passes the time in Florence by working at a local Pizza parlour, the only mistake the restaurant owner made was letting her chose her own uniform.
FilmMagic