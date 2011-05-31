5/11 WHAT WERE THEY THINKING?!

While we adore the stunning white gown that Kim Kardashian wore to the Amber Fashion Show on May 27, we have to say, that ring is blinging ridiculous! Ok, so we wouldn't decline a $2 million dollar rock either, but we think it is just too much. It's so big it looks like a chunk of glass on her finger and not a ring. What do you think?

