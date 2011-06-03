News

Adam Lambert Brings It To Oz

1/19 adam1-15p61e6.jpg

Adam Lambert recently arrived in Oz for a lightning quick promotional tour. The trip coincided with the release of his highly anticipated debut album, "For Your Entertainment" which released on Friday March 5th.

Sony Music

2/19 adam3-15p61dq.jpg

"For Your Entertainment" features Lambert's current single 'Whataya Want From Me' which was co-written by P!nk. The Australian version of the album will feature an exclusive bonus track ‘Voodoo’, which is a collaboration with ARIA-nominated singer, Sam Sparro.

Sony Music

3/19 adam8-15p61dq.jpg

Adam with dancer during his controversial performance at the American Music Awards.

WireImage.com

4/19 adam5-15p61ct.jpg

Adam Lambert performing on stage at the American Music Awards

WireImage.com

5/19 adam6-15p61cu.jpg

Kris Allen (L) and Adam Lambert perform during the 2009 American Idols Live concert at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum on August 11, 2009 in Uniondale, New York.

Kevin Kane/WireImage.com

6/19 lambert_01-15p0iba.png

Adam Lambert in Sydney ahead of Saturday's Mardi Gras Party at Kit & Kaboodle.

Getty Images

7/19 lambert_02-15p0iap.png

Adam Lambert ,Mena Suvari, Sestito Simone attend G-Star Raw Presents NY Raw Fall/Winter 2010 Collection.

Getty Images

8/19 lambert_03-15p0iag.png

Adam Lambert arrives at the 52nd Annual Grammy Awards.

Getty Images

9/19 lambert_04-15p0ib2.png

Lambert during the 52nd Annual Grammy Awards - Salute To Icons Honoring Doug Morris.

Getty Images

10/19 lambert_06-15p0ib1.png

Sarah Silverman and singer Adam Lambert present the Best Comedy award onstage during the 15th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards.

Getty Images

11/19 lambert_07-15p0ibi.png

Adam Lambert on the set of Fuse TV's 'On The Record'

Getty Images

12/19 lambert_08-15p0ibb.png

Singer Adam Lambert performs onstage at the launch of VEVO

Getty Images

13/19 lambert_10-15p0ibk.png

Musician Adam Lambert arrives at the 2009 American Music Awards

Getty Images

14/19 lambert_09-15p0ibq.png

Adam Lambert performs at the 2010 American Music Awards.

Getty Images

15/19 lambert_11-15p0ia8.png

Adam Lambert on stage during his show-stopping performance at the American Music Awards.

Getty Images

16/19 lambert_12-15p0iaf.png

Lambert on stage with his band and back-up dancers during the 2010 American Music Awards.

Getty Images

17/19 lambert_13-15p0iao.png

The controversial moment when Adam Lambert kisses one of his band members during the AMA's.

Getty Images

18/19 adam4-15p61db.jpg

19/19 adam7-15p61e3.jpg

