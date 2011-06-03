8/12 aumusic_wildgirls_9-15qlrl0.jpg

Born into hard-rock royalty, Kelly Osbourne was destined for a place on our wild girls list (Ozzie Osbourne is Kelly's father). A reported addiction to prescription medication and alcohol issues saw her land on our radar many years ago. Since then, this wild girl has also tamed her image by slimming down and hiring an elegant stylist. Ms. Osbourne's foray into the music scene was with a pop-rock version of "Papa Don't Preach."

SGranitz/WireImage.com