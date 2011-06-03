Amy Winehouse, queen of the wild girls, started life in the public eye as the singer known for her huge, soulful voice with successful hits including "Rehab" and "Back To Black". The past few years have seen her notorious reputation for partying eclipse her music, with antics reportedly including public fights with on-off husband Blake Fielder-Civil, drug-abuse and alcohol-related binges.
Ke$ha, famous for her party-girl anthem "Tik Tok," is rising through the ranks of wild girls with her dishevelled image and reported partying lifestyle.
One of our favourite long-term wild girls, Britney Spears, has spent the past few years cementing her wild girl status after a sugar-pop start in the music industry with hits like "Baby One More Time" and "Oops I Did It Again." Her wild girl reputation is the result of alleged drug and alcohol binges over the last few years.
How did Lindsay Lohan make our wild girls list? Her reputation for alleged drug and alcohol habits is as notorious as her foray into music when she was reportedly sprung lip-synching her debut single "Rumours" for a 'live' tv-show performance. This wild girl even has a mugshot (inset) to prove she's earned her place on the list.
Wild girl Sam Ronson became a house-hold name during her relationship with fellow wild girl, Lindsay Lohan. Ronson's DJ talents were temporarily outshone by her constant dishevelled public image and relationship with Ms. Lohan. Sam's music career is once again the focus of her public image after her relationship with Lohan ended last year. Before DJing became Sam's main focus, she released rock singles including "Pull My Hair Out" and "Fool."
Reportedly once a crystal-meth addict, wild girl Fergie (aka Stacey Ferguson) cleaned up her image and music career when she became front-woman for the Black Eyed Peas and appeared on hit tracks such as "Hey Mama" and "Imma Be". She also enjoyed a fairy-tale wedding to Josh Duhamel last year, proving wild girls can have happy endings too.
Another story of a wild girl being tamed, Lily Allen initially hit our list due to her foul mouth and reported alcohol issues. Since then, she has cleaned up her image, fronting for high-end brand Chanel, and finding love with current squeeze Sam Cooper. Ms Allen is famous for such hit singles as "Not Fair" and "Smile."
Born into hard-rock royalty, Kelly Osbourne was destined for a place on our wild girls list (Ozzie Osbourne is Kelly's father). A reported addiction to prescription medication and alcohol issues saw her land on our radar many years ago. Since then, this wild girl has also tamed her image by slimming down and hiring an elegant stylist. Ms. Osbourne's foray into the music scene was with a pop-rock version of "Papa Don't Preach."
Whilst making up one half of The Veronicas, Jessica Origliasso has recently made her way onto our wild girl radar. Extending her tatto collection well-beyond a reported love-heart has moved her out of the teeny-bopper category and into the wild girls category. Hits for The Veronicas include "Revolution" and "Hook Me Up."
Lil Kim is famous as much for her music (including singles "No Time" and "Lighters Up") as for her interesting wardrobe tastes. This wild girl has been on the rap scene since the mid-nineties, cementing her place on our list for her time spent in jail in 2005 for reported conspiracy and perjury.
Kelis is another wild girl known as much for her interesting clothing tastes as her smash-hit singles such as "Milkshake" and "Caught Out There." This wild girl was also reportedly arrested in 1997 for disorderly conduct.
Katie Price, aka, Jordan, made our wild girls list via ex-husband, singer Peter Andre (famous for his debut single "Gimme Little Sign"). Reports of her alleged wild partying ways, interesting fashion choices and creative baby names have granted her access to the exclusive wild girls list.
