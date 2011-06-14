Brian Mcfadden is back in the headlines with his new album "Wall of Soundz" with the first single "Just say so" hitting the charts.
After his success in Westlife his career as a solo artist has not exactly been stella but a steady stream of television and radion gigs as well as a high profile relationship with Delta Goodrem has kept him in the public eye
He original reached superstardom with the band Westlife. The band sold more than 30 million albums and had 12 #1 singles in the UK charts.
In 2004 Mcfadden announced he was leaving Westlife to spend more time with his family and work on his solo career, however he still remains close with his former band mates
While he worked on his solo career Mcfadden became the target of the media for all the wrong reasons when it was revealed that he had left mother of his children Kerry Katona and had started dating Delta not soon after. He claimed that Goodrem was helping him get over the pain. The new couple become target #1 in the UK
McFadden made his new home in Australia with Delta and embraced his life here making friends with local celebrities like Kyle Sandilands and Jeff Fenech
Brian quickly picked up a number of radio and television gigs, hosting the hit show Football Superstar and co-hosting the Summer Breakfast show on 2Day FM
In 2010 Mcfadden will be seen on Australia's Got Talent with his mate Kyle Sandilands. It looks like Australia is now his permanent home and we will be seeing a lot more of him whether you like it or not
Wall of Soundz is on shelves or available to download now