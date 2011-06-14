Taking pole position in our "daring hair of pop and rock" is no other than the beloved Lady Gaga of "Paparazzi" and "Bad Romance" fame. With so many styles to choose from, this style won hearts by taking hair dares to the next level. Not only has Gaga produced a spiked halo, she's thrown in some perfect barrel curls and a fringe to boot. Who says she's unoriginal?
Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images
Baby-faced popster Justin Bieber (of "Baby" and "Never Let You Go" fame) seemingly takes lessons from the master of the windswept look, Zac Effron. Maybe try sweeping it in the other direction, or better yet, unplug the industrial fan for a new look.
Johnny Nunez/WireImage.com
The King of Pop he was, the King of Hair he sadly was not. Michael Jackson's hair caught on fire during the filming of a Pepsi ad in 1984, causing him second-degree burns to the scalp. Unfortunately, his hair days were all "bad" from here on.
David Sprague/LADN/WireImage.com
A list is surely not complete without the other famous Jackson, Janet. Seen here in 1997 rocking a red 'fro, we can only image that it was a case of life imitating art when her hair took on "Velvet Rope" stylings of its own.
Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage.com
'N Sync debuted at the height of the 'frosted tips' phase with "I Want You Back." This boy band, espcially Justin Timberlake, must surely never want these hair styles back.
KMazur/WireImage.com
Originally mistaken for girls in their first film clip, "MMMBop," Hanson took the world by long-haired storm. Unfortunately they still haven't improved much on their old hairstyles, despite cutting it all off.
Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage.com
Apparently "daring" fashion goes with daring hair, or so this "genie in a bottle," Christina Aguilera, thought when putting this ensemble together. Thankfully her wild child days are behind her, as are her bad black streaks and penchant for random plaits.
Jim Spellman/WireImage.com
Adopted Australian daughter of Pop, Pink proves she's like "most girls," by showing us she succumbs to bad hair days too. Thankfully, her wild ways and bad hair days have lessened in number in recent years.
Ron Galella/WireImage.com
It seems that boy bands can't stay away from our hair of music list, and the Backstreet Boys are no exception. Seen here at the 28th Annual American Music Awards in 2001, we'd think the boys are "inconsolable" over their interesting hair styles as seen here.
Jim Smeal/WireImage.com
David Bowie has given us dozens of daring hair looks over the decades, none more surprising than this. This hair style certainly is a "Conversation Piece," giving him an uncanny resemblance to Diane Keaton.
Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage.com
Creating a name for himself in the era of hair rock, Jon Bon Jovi (of Bon Jovi fame) is still a fan of the tease and spray style. Lucky for him, he still has enough hair to tease and spray, as witnessed in the recent video clip for "We Weren't Born To Follow."
Ron Galella/WireImage.com
Cyndi Lauper is the original "daring hair" lady of music, showing perhaps where Lady Gaga got her inspiration for bold yellow highlights in recent months. Seen here in 1985, Ms. Lauper proves that "girls just want to have fun" with their hair.
Ron Galella/WireImage.com
