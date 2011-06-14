Nicole Kidman appeared on the 'orange carpet' wearing an L'Wren Scott mini-tuxedo dress in support of her husband, musician Keith Urban at the 45th Annual Academy Of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 18, 2010 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Jordan Strauss/WireImage.com
Actor Matthew McConaughey and girlfriend Camila Alves arrive for the 45th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 18, 2010 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Denise Truscello/WireImage.com
Actress Kristen Bell hotted up the orange carpet in an Herve Leger by Max Azaria chevron nude illusion minidress at the 45th Annual Academy Of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 18, 2010 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Jordan Strauss/WireImage.com
Carrie Underwood, seen on the orange carpet wearing Basil Soda Couture, took out the top honour of the night, Entertainer of the Year at the 45th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 18, 2010 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Denise Truscello/WireImage.com
Singers Tim McGraw and Faith Hill arrive for the 45th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 18, 2010 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Denise Truscello/WireImage.com
Actor Eddie Cibrian (L) and singer LeAnn Rimes arrive for the 45th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 18, 2010 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Denise Truscello/WireImage.com
Rapper/actor LL Cool J rocks the orange carpet for the 45th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 18, 2010 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Denise Truscello/WireImage.com
Country singer Jewel poses at the 45th Annual Academy Of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 18, 2010 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Jordan Strauss/WireImage.com
Musician Blake Shelton heats up the orange carpet in a tailored three-piece suit for the 45th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 18, 2010 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Denise Truscello/WireImage.com
Singer Reba McEntire floats on the orange carpet for the 45th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 18, 2010 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Denise Truscello/WireImage.com