4/10 aumusic_countrymusicawards_6-15snsjb.jpg

Carrie Underwood, seen on the orange carpet wearing Basil Soda Couture, took out the top honour of the night, Entertainer of the Year at the 45th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 18, 2010 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Denise Truscello/WireImage.com