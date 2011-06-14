7/10 aumusic_musicalpandemonium_7-15u7068.jpg

ABBA was another musical phenomenon that created worldwide pandemonium on tours and appearances. In March 1977, ABBA played 11 dates around Australia to almost 160,000 fans (including the then Prime Minister, Malcolm Fraser and his family). Despite the torrential rain on their opening performance at the Sydney Showground, they still attracted over 20,000 fans. They were also welcomed by civic reception to Melbourne, with 6,000 fans waiting to glimpse their musical idols. Around the country, thousands of fans that couldn’t get tickets to ABBA’s shows would wait outside the venues, just listening to the music or waiting for a glimpse of their idols. Many of these fans are still active today with younger generations hoping on board the ABBA bandwagon via the musical and film “Mamma Mia!” ABBA fans will be pleased to hear that rumours abound about a reunion tour in the next few years for the band.

