Musical pandemonium is not a new phenomenon, as witnessed over the past 60 years with the divergence of musical sounds and stylings. The latest musician to hit the headlines for creating chaos was Justin Bieber, who came for a whirlwind promotional tour in April this year. Pictured here is the crowd of Bieber fans awaiting the teen sensation outside the Sunrise studios at Martin Place.
Justin Bieber (R) makes a brief appearance for fans during the "Sunrise" broadcast at Martin Place on April 26, 2010 in Sydney, Australia. Bieber had been scheduled to perform an outdoor concert in front of the Overseas Passenger Terminal at Circular Quay. However after around 5000 people camped out overnight for the performance, police were forced to cancel the outdoor show after several young fans were crushed during crowd surges. Bieber went ahead and performed at the Seven networks headquarters at Martin Place instead.
The King of Pop, Michael Jackson, has had devout followers throughout his career, leaving many a scene of mayhem and pandemonium in his wake. One notable scene was at his 2005 trial for Child Molestation charges.Pictured here, the Jackson fanatics waited outside the courthouse day after day to show support to their beloved pop star and potentially catch a glimpse of or wave from the King of Pop himself.
The Queen of Pop, Madonna, is known for causing a scene or two. In this case, 32, as her 2008-09 "Sticky & Sweet" Tour caused mass pandemonium. Her Madge-sty played to over 3.5 million fans in 32 countries, grossing over $408 million for the tour. Even fellow celebrities got in on the "Celebration," with fans like Sir Elton John and Bono showing up to support the Queen of Pop. Pictured are the sea of fans awaiting Madonna's arrival on stage in Chile as part of her "Sticky & Sweet" tour in 2008.
One of the original and biggest boy-bands of all time, The Beatles caused ‘Beatlemania’ wherever they went during the height of their popularity in the ‘60s. (L-R) Paul McCartney, Ringo Star, John Lennon and George Harrison created so much chaos and pandemonium that they were constantly greeted by fans with deafening screams, and for many of their performances their music couldn’t be heard beyond the first few rows in the audience. At some concerts police even found it necessary to use high-pressure water hoses to control crowds, igniting Parliamentary debate over the thousands of police officers constantly put at risk in order to protect The Beatles.
Lady Gaga has Little Monsters awaiting her every appearance and performance. The "Bad Romance" singer created hysterical fans the world over with her "Monster Ball" Tour. At one of Gaga's performances in Tokyo in April this year, a fan jumped the security fence and crawled onto the stage to worship at the feet of Gaga (and was then promptly moved off by Gaga’s back-up dancers). Despite the pandemonium, Gaga is not without gratitude for her fans, constantly thanking them for their support and love. In one show of gratitude, Gaga bought $1,000 worth of pizza for the hundreds of fans who had been waiting for her autograph outside a CD store in Los Angeles, California.
ABBA was another musical phenomenon that created worldwide pandemonium on tours and appearances. In March 1977, ABBA played 11 dates around Australia to almost 160,000 fans (including the then Prime Minister, Malcolm Fraser and his family). Despite the torrential rain on their opening performance at the Sydney Showground, they still attracted over 20,000 fans. They were also welcomed by civic reception to Melbourne, with 6,000 fans waiting to glimpse their musical idols. Around the country, thousands of fans that couldn’t get tickets to ABBA’s shows would wait outside the venues, just listening to the music or waiting for a glimpse of their idols. Many of these fans are still active today with younger generations hoping on board the ABBA bandwagon via the musical and film “Mamma Mia!” ABBA fans will be pleased to hear that rumours abound about a reunion tour in the next few years for the band.
Exploding onto the music scene in 1997 with their smash-hit "MMMBop," the brotherly band, Hanson, created mass hysteria and pandemonium wherever they went. Pictured here in 2000 leaving a Kansas City gig, Taylor Hanson can be seen reaching out to waiting fans from the safety of the tour van. Scenes like this followed the boy band throughout the height of their fame, from tours to in-store album signings.
Fatboy Slim (aka Norman Cook) has played host to the Big Beach Boutique party in Brighton, England on occasion throughout its short history. Boutique this mass annual music event is not. In 2002, pandemonium broke out, with over 250,000 revellers in attendance involving six sea rescues, human gridlock with people clinging to ambulances to escape the crush. About 100 people were hurt and one man died of a heart attack (aged 40). There was also a fatality in the aftermath of the event when an Australian nurse living in London at the time fell from the seafront railings and died.
The Seekers, hit soft-pop band of the '60s and then '90s and '00s, were our own Australian musical export that created musical pandemonium around the globe. The highpoint in their career pandemonium is undoubtedly playing the Myer Music Bowl in Melbourne in 1966. Varying reports say they drew a crowd of between 150,000 and 200,000 fans, a feat rarely ever repeated.
