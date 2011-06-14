This week it was announced that Canadian songstress, Celine Dion, is expecting twins with husband Rene Angelil (pictured here in 2007 outside Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland in California with son Rene-Charles). We take a look back at Celine's glorious career and life in the spotlight.
Ever the philanthropist, Celine showed her support for Haiti post earthquake, joining fellow singers Pink, Gladys Knight, Celine Dion, Justin Bieber and others at the "We Are The World 25 Years for Haiti" recording session held at Jim Henson Studios on February 1, 2010 in Hollywood, California.
Husband Rene Angeli and Celine attend the 52nd Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Staples Center on January 31, 2010 in Los Angeles, California.
Showing she hasn't lost touch with the younger audience (and perhaps a closet Gaga fan), Celine stops for a photo op with Lady Gaga at the 52nd Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Staples Center on January 31, 2010 in Los Angeles, California.
Showing another united front, Jennifer Hudson, Celine Dion, and Usher pay tribute to the late King of Pop, Michael Jackson, onstage at the 52nd Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Staples Center on January 31, 2010 in Los Angeles, California.
Celine hits the stage during her Taking Chances Tour at the HP Pavilion on February 20, 2009 in San Jose, California.
Pretty as a picture, Celine Dion at her final show press conference after five years at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on December 15, 2007 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Blowing away local fans, Celine performed to a Sydney audience at the Acer Arena on April 5, 2008 in Sydney, Australia.
Reaching for a famous high note, Celine performs at the Andre Agassi Charitable Foundation's 10th Annual "Grand Slam for Children" Fundraiser on October 1, 2005 at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Celine Dion and Anne Geddes Collaborate on a major work, "Miracle," in New York City, New York on October 12, 2004.
Celine Dion attends the 2003 Billboard Music Awards with her (thankfully) short-lived bleach-blonde cropped hair on December 10, 2003 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Celine attends the 71st Annual Academy Awards in that infamous, white, back-to-front pant-suit and hat. To this day we still wonder what her stylist (or perhaps Celine herself) was thinking.
Celine Dion, Gloria Estefan and Shania Twain perform at the VH1 Divas Live at the Beacon Theatre in New York City, New York on April 14, 1998. Other attendees included Mariah Carey, Carol King and Aretha Franklin.
Celine Dion attends the 19th Annual American Music Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California on January 27, 1992.
