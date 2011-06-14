1/14 aumusic_celinedion_1-16092en.jpg

This week it was announced that Canadian songstress, Celine Dion, is expecting twins with husband Rene Angelil (pictured here in 2007 outside Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland in California with son Rene-Charles). We take a look back at Celine's glorious career and life in the spotlight.

WireImage/WireImage.com