2010 CMT Awards

Looking pretty as a picture, Taylor Swift rocked the red carpet at the 2010 CMT Music Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on June 9, 2010 in Nashville, Tennessee.

1/17 aumusic_cmtawards2010_1-1610kfl.jpg

Kevin Mazur/WireImage.com

2/17 aumusic_cmtawards2010_2-1610kfl.jpg

The lovely Ms. Swift shows her fans the love, stopping for photos and autographs on the red carpet at the 2010 CMT Music Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on June 9, 2010 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage.com

3/17 aumusic_cmtawards2010_3-1610kfk.jpg

Keith Urban greets fans as he attends the 2010 CMT Music Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on June 9, 2010 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage.com

4/17 aumusic_cmtawards2010_4-1610kfl.jpg

A pretty in hot pink Carrie Underwood attends the 2010 CMT Music Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on June 9, 2010 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage.com

5/17 aumusic_cmtawards2010_5-1610kfk.jpg

Knee-length was the order of the day, as Sheryl Crow attended the 2010 CMT Music Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on June 9, 2010 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage.com

6/17 aumusic_cmtawards2010_6-1610kfl.jpg

Recently coming clean about falling in love with her co-star Eric Cibrian whilst still married, a solo LeAnn Rimes hits the red carpet at the 2010 CMT Music Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on June 9, 2010 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage.com

7/17 aumusic_cmtawards2010_7-1610kfk.jpg

Never one to miss a photographic opportunity, Hayden Panettiere attends the 2010 CMT Music Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on June 9, 2010 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage.com

8/17 aumusic_cmtawards2010_8-1610kfl.jpg

Looking his usual laid-back self, Kid Rock attends the 2010 CMT Music Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on June 9, 2010 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage.com

9/17 aumusic_cmtawards2010_9-1610kfl.jpg

Luke Wilson attends the 2010 CMT Music Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on June 9, 2010 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage.com

10/17 aumusic_cmtawards2010_10-1610kfl.jpg

Husband and wife country music superstars Tim McGraw and Faith Hill attend the 2010 CMT Music Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on June 9, 2010 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage.com

11/17 aumusic_cmtawards2010_11-1610kfl.jpg

Trisha Yearwood attends the 2010 CMT Music Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on June 9, 2010 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage.com

12/17 aumusic_cmtawards2010_12-1610kfl.jpg

Musician Martina McBride attends the 2010 CMT Music Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on June 9, 2010 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage.com

13/17 aumusic_cmtawards2010_13-1610kfl.jpg

Cute couple Blake Shelton and Miranda Lambert attend the 2010 CMT Music Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on June 9, 2010 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage.com

14/17 aumusic_cmtawards2010_14-1610kfk.jpg

Alan Jackson attends the 2010 CMT Music Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on June 9, 2010 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage.com

15/17 aumusic_cmtawards2010_15-1610kfl.jpg

(L-R) Dave Haywood, Hillary Scott and Charles Kelley of Lady Antebellum attend the 2010 CMT Music Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on June 9, 2010 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage.com

16/17 aumusic_cmtawards2010_16-1610kfl.jpg

(L-R) Shaun Silva and Shannon Brown attend the 2010 CMT Music Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on June 9, 2010 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage.com

17/17 aumusic_cmtawards2010_17-1610kfk.jpg

(L-R) Singers Rachel Reinert, Mike Gossin, Tom Gossin, and Cheyenne Kimball of the band Gloriana attends the 2010 CMT Music Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on June 9, 2010 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage.com

