Lovebox 2010, Victoria Park

Grace Jones performs at Day 3 of Lovebox at Victoria Park on July 18, 2010 in London, England.

1/16 aumusic_lovebox-2010_1-164a16n.jpg

Grace Jones gets her crazy lizard hat on as she performs at Day 3 of Lovebox at Victoria Park on July 18, 2010 in London, England.

Matt Kent/WireImage.com

2/16 aumusic_lovebox-2010_2-164a175.jpg

Just in case you missed it, we thought we'd give you another angle from which to view the sheer scale of Grace Jones' headwear on Day 3 of Lovebox at Victoria Park on July 18, 2010 in London, England.

Matt Kent/WireImage.com

3/16 aumusic_lovebox-2010_3-164a166.jpg

Mark Ronson performs at Day 2 of Lovebox at Victoria Park on July 17, 2010 in London, England.

Matt Kent/WireImage.com

4/16 aumusic_lovebox-2010_4-164a16j.jpg

(L-R) John Taylor and Simon Le Bon of Duran Duran joins Mark Ronson and the Business International on stage at Day 2 of Lovebox at Victoria Park on July 17, 2010 in London, England.

Matt Kent/WireImage.com

5/16 aumusic_lovebox-2010_5-164a16a.jpg

Aussie Luke Steele from Empire of the Sun performs in his standard attire at Day 2 of Lovebox at Victoria Park on July 17, 2010 in London, England.

Matt Kent/WireImage.com

6/16 aumusic_lovebox-2010_6-164a16j.jpg

Peaches takes one for the team and performs with a broken leg at Day 3 of Lovebox at Victoria Park on July 18, 2010 in London, England.

Matt Kent/WireImage.com

7/16 aumusic_lovebox-2010_7-164a16s.jpg

Johnny Woo entertains the crowd as only he can on Day 3 of Lovebox at Victoria Park on July 18, 2010 in London, England.

Matt Kent/WireImage.com

8/16 aumusic_lovebox-2010_8-164a16a.jpg

Grace Jones auditions for the role of 'Scarecrow' in The Wizard of Oz by donning another intriguing outfit as she performs at Day 3 of Lovebox at Victoria Park on July 18, 2010 in London, England.

Matt Kent/WireImage.com

9/16 aumusic_lovebox-2010_9-164a16f.jpg

We're not quite sure who or what inspired Paloma Faith's outfit as she performs at Day 2 of Lovebox at Victoria Park on July 17, 2010 in London, England. All we can say is don't do it again, please!

Matt Kent/WireImage.com

10/16 aumusic_lovebox-2010_10-164a16f.jpg

Dizzy Rascal performs at Day 1 of Lovebox at Victoria Park on July 16, 2010 in London, England.

Matt Kent/WireImage.com

11/16 aumusic_lovebox-2010_11-164a166.jpg

Kele Okereke of Bloc Party performs with Hercules & Love Affair at Day 3 of Lovebox at Victoria Park on July 18, 2010 in London, England.

Matt Kent/WireImage.com

12/16 aumusic_lovebox-2010_12-164a170.jpg

Brian Ferry of Roxy Music performs at Day 2 of Lovebox at Victoria Park on July 17, 2010 in London, England.

Matt Kent/WireImage.com

13/16 aumusic_lovebox-2010_13-164a170.jpg

Rox performs at Day 2 of Lovebox at Victoria Park on July 17, 2010 in London, England.

Matt Kent/WireImage.com

14/16 aumusic_lovebox-2010_14-164a175.jpg

Ellie Goulding performs at Day 1 of Lovebox at Victoria Park on July 16, 2010 in London, England.

Matt Kent/WireImage.com

15/16 aumusic_lovebox-2010_15-164a16s.jpg

General view of atmosphere during day 2 of Lovebox at Victoria Park on July 17, 2010 in London, England.

Matt Kent/WireImage.com

16/16 aumusic_lovebox-2010_16-164a16n.jpg

Shingai Shoniwa of Noisettes performs at Day 1 of Lovebox at Victoria Park on July 16, 2010 in London, England.

Matt Kent/WireImage.com

