Grace Jones gets her crazy lizard hat on as she performs at Day 3 of Lovebox at Victoria Park on July 18, 2010 in London, England.
Matt Kent/WireImage.com
Just in case you missed it, we thought we'd give you another angle from which to view the sheer scale of Grace Jones' headwear on Day 3 of Lovebox at Victoria Park on July 18, 2010 in London, England.
Mark Ronson performs at Day 2 of Lovebox at Victoria Park on July 17, 2010 in London, England.
(L-R) John Taylor and Simon Le Bon of Duran Duran joins Mark Ronson and the Business International on stage at Day 2 of Lovebox at Victoria Park on July 17, 2010 in London, England.
Aussie Luke Steele from Empire of the Sun performs in his standard attire at Day 2 of Lovebox at Victoria Park on July 17, 2010 in London, England.
Peaches takes one for the team and performs with a broken leg at Day 3 of Lovebox at Victoria Park on July 18, 2010 in London, England.
Johnny Woo entertains the crowd as only he can on Day 3 of Lovebox at Victoria Park on July 18, 2010 in London, England.
Grace Jones auditions for the role of 'Scarecrow' in The Wizard of Oz by donning another intriguing outfit as she performs at Day 3 of Lovebox at Victoria Park on July 18, 2010 in London, England.
We're not quite sure who or what inspired Paloma Faith's outfit as she performs at Day 2 of Lovebox at Victoria Park on July 17, 2010 in London, England. All we can say is don't do it again, please!
Dizzy Rascal performs at Day 1 of Lovebox at Victoria Park on July 16, 2010 in London, England.
Kele Okereke of Bloc Party performs with Hercules & Love Affair at Day 3 of Lovebox at Victoria Park on July 18, 2010 in London, England.
Brian Ferry of Roxy Music performs at Day 2 of Lovebox at Victoria Park on July 17, 2010 in London, England.
Rox performs at Day 2 of Lovebox at Victoria Park on July 17, 2010 in London, England.
Ellie Goulding performs at Day 1 of Lovebox at Victoria Park on July 16, 2010 in London, England.
General view of atmosphere during day 2 of Lovebox at Victoria Park on July 17, 2010 in London, England.
Shingai Shoniwa of Noisettes performs at Day 1 of Lovebox at Victoria Park on July 16, 2010 in London, England.
