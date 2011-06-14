With the amount of raunchy and debaucherous music videos on our screens these days, we thought it was time for a little comparison between what was considered risque in the '80s, '90s and '00s.
Duran Duran: Girls on Film The story goes that when Duran Duran made this sleazy mud wrestling-and-lingerie clip in July of 1981, they expected it to run exclusively at nightclubs ... and maybe the Playboy Channel. The video went through hefty edits just to see the light of day, and even then was banned by the BBC. But it also triggered a theme that has infiltrated music videos ever since: cute girls wearing very little and getting all touchy-feely with each other.
WireImage.com
Queen: Body Language The clip was the first to be banned by MTV as it featured homoerotic undertones and too much skin and sweat. It was deemed unsuitable for a television audience at that time. However if it was shown now not many people would be bothered by it.
EMI
In 1984, the band Frankie Goes To Hollywood released the music video for "Relax." Set in a gay S&M den, the clip featured strong homoerotic themes. Teamed with such lyrics as "But shoot it in the right direction / Make making it your intention" and "I'm coming / I'm coming yeah" this music clip was raunch to the max and highly controversial, even by today's standards. Consequently it was banned by both the BBC and MTV (which in turn made it even more popular and drove single sales up the charts). In the end, a second, 'safe' video clip was created and released to satisfy broadcasting standards and allow for even greater chart success.
ZTT Records
Madonna: Like a Prayer When it comes to pushing buttons with music videos, nobody has more consistently raised the ire of the morality watchdogs than Madonna. But 'Like a Prayer' bundled three of America's biggest taboos in one clip: sex, religion and race. She may be writing children's books now buther Madgesty is far from tame.
Warner Bros.
Madonna: Justify My Love Yet another of Madge’s efforts to court controversy, Justify My Love is almost laughable in its porniness. We watch as Madonna gets hot and heavy with studly lover Tony Ward in a weird, bordello-like building where every room features a different combo of bodies exploring their sexuality. MTV refused to play the clip, which alluded to everything from gay sex to heavy bondage to a ménage a trois.
Warner Bros.
Michael Jackson: Black or White This was released in 1991 and promoted racial harmony. In the first few minutes of the clip, Macauly Culkin blows his dad into the middle of the desert with his speakers, Jackson dances with Native Americans and Maasai warriors among other nationalities in subsequent dance sequences. Nothing controversial here? Think again. The last four minutes of the video clip (Jackson morphs out of a black panther) were censored by MTV and co for their sexually suggestive nature (Jackson grabs his crotch in the dance sequence and then zips up his pants; he was also seen smashing windows and causing things to explode). For its time it was controversial for the sexually agressive tones, but given the standard these days, it pales in comparison.
Epic
Britney Spears: ...Baby one more time If this video was released now, it's doubtful anyone would bat an eye. But that's only because of how Britney Spears' "...Baby One More Time" changed what was acceptable in terms of sex appeal way back in 1998. This was that rare pop culture moment when an icon was created and a generation of schoolgirls rolled up their skirts, put their hair in pigtails and waited for the bell to ring.
Jive
Christina Aguilera: Dirrty Not to be outdone by Britney, Ms. Aguilera stepped up to the plate (and way beyond it) with "Dirrty." Hoping to make a clean break from her squeaky-clean Mouseketeer image, Christina took complete creative control of her image. And what better way to establish yourself as a grown-up entertainer than to recruit flamboyant photographer David LaChapelle to direct you in an oily orgy that involves wrestling, boxing, nudity and chaps. Raunchy mission accomplished.
Getty Images
Lady Gaga: Telephone On March 11 this year, Lady Gaga delivered her first controversial and raunchy music video for the year, "Telephone." Teaming up with legendary director Jonas Ackerlund and featuring Beyonce, this video clip picked up where "Paparazzi" left off. Gaga was stripped in one scene and thrown in a jail cell, danced in lingere with fellow inmates in another and topped it off with a steamy lesbian kiss all before getting out on bail. After making bail, Gaga and Beyonce indulged their vengeful sides and enact mass homicide, poisoning a diner full of patrons before fleeing the scene. Raunchy and controversial!
Universal Music Australia
Christina Aguilera: Not Myself Tonight Ms. Aguilera hit our raunch radars again this year with the video clip for "Not Myself Tonight." Sadly, given the abundance of raunchy clips now in mainstream music, Christina comes off as less than original. In one scene she cavorts with a semi-naked man whilst dressed only in lingere (even going so far as to ride him like a horse), not to mention the group orgy-like scene and general lack of clothing throughout the video clip. Unfortunately for her, Ms. Aguilera will need some drastic manoeuvres in her next clip if she wishes to be make a real stir.
Sony Music Australia
Miley Cyrus - Can't Be Tamed In May this year, teen pop sensation Miley created global outrage with her music video for "Can't Be Tamed." Whilst Miley goes the sans pants route and gyrates with a few of her back up dancers, there's nothing outrageously raunchy with this clip (no homoerotic, religious or S&M themes). Unfortunately, it was Miley's cross over from clean cut popette to sex kitten that had the media in a frenzy. Known for her "Hannah Montana" TV role, Miley was a role model to her young fan base. After the fall out from this raunchy clip (which is far less risque than counterparts Gaga and Christina), the damage to her fan base is yet to be finalised.
Universal Music Australia
Universal Music Australia