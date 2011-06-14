Lisa Mitchell performs on stage during Day 1 of the Splendour in the Grass music festival
Alexis Taylor of Hot Chip performs on stage during Day 1 of the Splendour in the Grass music festival
Florence Welch of Florence & The Machine performs on stage during Day 2 of the Splendour in the Grass music festival
Taylor Henderson of Operator Please performs on stage during Day 2 of the Splendour in the Grass music festival
Kim Deal of The Pixies performs on stage during Day 3 of the Splendour in the Grass music festival at Woodford
Michael Angelakos of Passion Pit performs on stage during Day 3 of the Splendour in the Grass music festival
Julian Casablancas of The Strokes performs on stage during Day 2 of the Splendour in the Grass music festival
Laura Marling performs on stage during Day 2 of the Splendour in the Grass music festival
Richard Ashcroft & The United Nations of Sound perform on stage during Day 3 of the Splendour in the Grass music festival. Ashcroft only played part of his set, he threw a tantrum due to the small crowd that had gathered to see him so threw down his tambourine and said he was off to watch the Pixies instead.
Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images
A record number of festival goers turned up to the Sunshine coast's hinterland last week for the beginning of the Splendour in the Grass 2010 festival. Over 32,000 people swayed to a massive line up over 3 days.
James Murphy of LCD Soundsystem performs on stage during Day 1 of the Splendour in the Grass music festival
Robert Levon Been of Black Rebel Motorcycle Club performs on stage during Day 1 of the Splendour in the Grass music festival
Marcus Mumford of Mumford & Sons performs on stage during Day 3 of the Splendour in the Grass music festival
Andrew Stockdale of Wolfmother performs on stage during Day 2 of the Splendour in the Grass music festival
Jake Shears (L) and Ana Matronic of Scissor Sisters perform on stage during Day 1 of the Splendour in the Grass music festival
