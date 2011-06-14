News

Splendour in the Grass 2010

1/15 Splendour in the Grass 2010

Lisa Mitchell performs on stage during Day 1 of the Splendour in the Grass music festival

Graham Denholm/WireImage.com

2/15 Splendour in the Grass 2010

Alexis Taylor of Hot Chip performs on stage during Day 1 of the Splendour in the Grass music festival

Graham Denholm/WireImage.com

3/15 Splendour in the Grass 2010

Florence Welch of Florence & The Machine performs on stage during Day 2 of the Splendour in the Grass music festival

Graham Denholm/WireImage.com

4/15 Splendour in the Grass 2010

Taylor Henderson of Operator Please performs on stage during Day 2 of the Splendour in the Grass music festival

Graham Denholm/WireImage.com

5/15 Splendour in the Grass 2010

Kim Deal of The Pixies performs on stage during Day 3 of the Splendour in the Grass music festival at Woodford

Graham Denholm/WireImage.com

6/15 Splendour in the Grass 2010

Michael Angelakos of Passion Pit performs on stage during Day 3 of the Splendour in the Grass music festival

Graham Denholm/WireImage.com

7/15 Splendour in the Grass 2010

Julian Casablancas of The Strokes performs on stage during Day 2 of the Splendour in the Grass music festival

Graham Denholm/WireImage.com

8/15 Splendour in the Grass 2010

Laura Marling performs on stage during Day 2 of the Splendour in the Grass music festival

Graham Denholm/WireImage.com

9/15 Splendour in the Grass 2010

Richard Ashcroft & The United Nations of Sound perform on stage during Day 3 of the Splendour in the Grass music festival. Ashcroft only played part of his set, he threw a tantrum due to the small crowd that had gathered to see him so threw down his tambourine and said he was off to watch the Pixies instead.

Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

10/15 Splendour in the Grass 2010

A record number of festival goers turned up to the Sunshine coast's hinterland last week for the beginning of the Splendour in the Grass 2010 festival. Over 32,000 people swayed to a massive line up over 3 days.

Graham Denholm/WireImage.com

11/15 Splendour in the Grass 2010

James Murphy of LCD Soundsystem performs on stage during Day 1 of the Splendour in the Grass music festival

Graham Denholm/WireImage.com

12/15 Splendour in the Grass 2010

Robert Levon Been of Black Rebel Motorcycle Club performs on stage during Day 1 of the Splendour in the Grass music festival

Graham Denholm/WireImage.com

13/15 Splendour in the Grass 2010

Marcus Mumford of Mumford & Sons performs on stage during Day 3 of the Splendour in the Grass music festival

Graham Denholm/WireImage.com

14/15 Splendour in the Grass 2010

Andrew Stockdale of Wolfmother performs on stage during Day 2 of the Splendour in the Grass music festival

Graham Denholm/WireImage.com

15/15 Splendour in the Grass 2010

Jake Shears (L) and Ana Matronic of Scissor Sisters perform on stage during Day 1 of the Splendour in the Grass music festival

Graham Denholm/WireImage.com

