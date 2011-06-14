9/15 Splendour in the Grass 2010

Richard Ashcroft & The United Nations of Sound perform on stage during Day 3 of the Splendour in the Grass music festival. Ashcroft only played part of his set, he threw a tantrum due to the small crowd that had gathered to see him so threw down his tambourine and said he was off to watch the Pixies instead.

Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images