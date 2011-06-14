News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu

MTV European Music Awards 2010

Kei$ha

You may also like these galleries

Emily Ratajkowski's raciest moments

Em Ratajkowski flashes in see-through jacket
Bachelor In Paradise cast's raciest photos

Ali Oetjen proves why she's hot property in Paradise
Married At First Sight Davina Rankin sexiest bikini photos

MAFS's Davina Rankin's cheeky tropical getaway

1/10 2010 MTV Europe Music Awards

Kei$ha covered herself in glow paint for her performance

WireImage.com

2/10 2010 MTV Europe Music Awards

Kei$ha is a brave woman! Or just plain crazy! She does a little crowd surfing

WireImage.com

3/10 2010 MTV Europe Music Awards

Taylor Momsen looked happy on the red carpet

WireImage.com

4/10 2010 MTV Europe Music Awards

Eva Longoria is one lucky woman! The host of the EMA's had her own personal hot entourage

WireImage.com

5/10 2010 MTV Europe Music Awards

What was Eva Longoria thinking when she stepped out in this hot mess?

WireImage.com

6/10 2010 MTV Europe Music Awards

Amazingly Johnny Knoxville survived filming for his new film Jackass 3D

WireImage.com

7/10 2010 MTV Europe Music Awards

Rihanna blew the audience away with her performance

WireImage.com

8/10 2010 MTV Europe Music Awards

Mike Posner belts out a tune on the red carpet

WireImage.com

9/10 2010 MTV Europe Music Awards

Rihanna was one of the few that looked amazing on the red carpet.

WireImage.com

10/10 2010 MTV Europe Music Awards

Proving that they still have it Bon Jovi put on an amazing performance!

WireImage.com

More Galleries

Emily Ratajkowski's raciest moments

Em Ratajkowski flashes in see-through jacket
Bachelor In Paradise cast's raciest photos

Ali Oetjen proves why she's hot property in Paradise
Married At First Sight Davina Rankin sexiest bikini photos

MAFS's Davina Rankin's cheeky tropical getaway
Meet Jennifer Hawkins' bikini body double

Jen Hawkins' body double sizzles in red