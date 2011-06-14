12/12 KE$HA'S RACY MOMENTS

Long before she was famous Ke$ha had a brush with American music industry royalty. The controversial singer broke into Prince's house, with the intention of promoting her demo tape (resourceful thinking gone wrong?). Although no charges were laid, she was kicked out and never got her chat with the icon. While not the most elegant of starlets, this chick has attitude and rockstar persona to boot. We think she'll be sticking around.

Facebook/Ke$ha