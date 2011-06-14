KE$HA'S RACY MOMENTS

Those watching Sunrise at 7.30am on November 16th probably weren't expecting to see what they did; dancing sailor boys wearing high-heels, Ke$ha gyrating around the stage, then jumping onto the sunrise couch and sprinkling glitter over Melissa Doyle and David Koch. Did we mention she was also sipping champagne, and all before 8am? Was it daring? Yes. Racy? Definitely. Suitable for the kiddies? Probably not.
Sunrise
Oh yes, things got very interesting. If you missed the Sunrise performance and need a bit of cheering up, this is sure to get your eyeballs popping.
Sunrise
It seems Ke$ha has a taste for back-up dancers sans pants, or well conventional pants. These boys were obviously told to take 'em off pre-performance at the Casio Shock the World Concert in NYC on August 2. We love the matching Converse shoes though; at least their feet won't get cold!
Kevin Mazur/WireImage.com
And in an Austin Powers meets The Village People moment Ke$ha once again wowed the masses. During a performance on NBC's 'Today' at Rockefeller Center on August 13, the saucy starlet got hot and sweaty with her back-up dancers, who were dressed in teeny gold hot-pants, ripped vests and not much else. Classy? Perhaps not. Yet you just can't help but look...
Ke$ha
Have you ever wondered; 'hmm, how can I merge my sunnies and my necklace?' No? Didn't think so, but Ke$ha has.
Twitpics/keshasuxx
Ke$ha's style is like no other; bright blue lip-stick, teased hair, smudged make-up and a wardrobe she has described as 'garbage-chic.' However the singer/rapper/songer-writer credits her image as all part of a strategy; "I have been working on realizing this dream, my path, my mission, for years. I've really invested a lot of thought, time and effort into it. [...] I think it's a bummer when people don't represent that properly, when they portray me as purely one-dimensional."
Kevin Mazur/WireImage.com
You might have known that Ke$ha's album 'Animal and Cannibal' is set to be released this month, but did you know that earlier this year she donated 1000 pounds of dog food to a Tennessee pet shelter? The donation was to help pets abandoned in the May 2010 floods. Because of that we can excuse this choice of head-wear.
Kevin Mazur/WireImage.com
'What is this,' you say? Well it's Ke$ha performing live at the MTV World Stage concert on May 29 in Tokyo, surrounded by back-up dancers wearing faux nude costumes. It's just a little bit scary... (said in Russell Brand accent).
Junko Kimura/Getty Images
If Boy George and Sports Barbie had a daughter... well you get the idea. Ke$ha was photographed here at the MTV Europe Music Awards on November 7, 2010 in Madrid. She wore glow-in-the-dark body paint just in case there was a power-cut. Now that's resourceful thinking!
Venturelli/WireImage.com
Another way of being resourceful, opening a bottle of beer with your teeth. Don't try this at home unless you are a superstar who can afford the replacement porcelain veneers.
Facebook/Kesha
Is it the Grinch Who Stole Christmas? Nope, just Ke$ha with her stocking and some freaky looking leopard skin pants. The singer got her creep on at Z100s Jingle Ball at Madison Square Garden in New York on December 11, 2009.
Amy Sussman/WireImage.com
Long before she was famous Ke$ha had a brush with American music industry royalty. The controversial singer broke into Prince's house, with the intention of promoting her demo tape (resourceful thinking gone wrong?). Although no charges were laid, she was kicked out and never got her chat with the icon. While not the most elegant of starlets, this chick has attitude and rockstar persona to boot. We think she'll be sticking around.
Facebook/Ke$ha