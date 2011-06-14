News

Cher's Craziest Outfits

1/20 Cher's Craziest Outfits

With Cher hitting the limelight once again as she starts promoting her latest flick 'Burlesque', we take a look back at some of her craziest outfits.

WireImage.com

2/20 Cher's Craziest Outfits

Cher loves her sparkles! Here she is at the MTV Video Music Awards (1987). Her date to the awards was Rob Camilletti, a 22-year-old bagel baker she met the previous year on her 40th birthday.

WireImage.com

3/20 Cher's Craziest Outfits

Ducking out for a late night ice-cream Cher? Nope she is at the Mask Los Angeles premiere (1985).

WireImage.com

4/20 Cher's Craziest Outfits

Cher showed off a bit of leg at the Moonstruck Los Angeles premiere (1987)

WireImage.com

5/20 Cher's Craziest Outfits

Cher decided to pull out her blue and black pants for The Cell Los Angeles premiere (2000). That was obviously her punk rocker stage...

Getty Images

6/20 Cher's Craziest Outfits

Yeehaa cowgirl! It seems that Christina Aguilera took notes from Cher's chaps wearing days...

Getty Images

7/20 Cher's Craziest Outfits

After decades of tragic outfits there is no hope that Cher will enlist the help of a stylist, her she is this year at the premiere of her new film Burlesque wearing a number that flashes her lacy bra... The film's soundtrack features two songs sung by Cher ("You Haven't Seen the Last of Me," "Welcome to Burlesque"), which are her first original recordings in over 7 years

Getty Images

8/20 Cher's Craziest Outfits

Where do we start with this mismatched outfit! Love hearts and butterflies on jeans are reserved for under 15's, sorry Cher we know you like to play mutton dressed as lamb but this is taking it a little too far...

WireImage.com

9/20 Cher's Craziest Outfits

No words can describe this purple mess

WireImage.com

10/20 Cher's Craziest Outfits

Cher would probably get away with this outfit if she was at the Melbourne Cup, but she is at the 70th Annual Academy Awards (1998)

WireImage.com

11/20 Cher's Craziest Outfits

Hello golden mullet! Cher ditched the big dark hair in 1984 for this do...She is at the Grandview, U.S.A. Los Angeles premiere

WireImage.com

12/20 Cher's Craziest Outfits

Props to Cher for trialling every different hair colour available! Blonde makes her barely recognisable!

Getty Images

13/20 Cher's Craziest Outfits

Diamonds are a girls best friend... Somehow Cher has managed to make them look a little shabby. She is at the 50th Annual Grammy Awards (2008)

Getty Images

14/20 Cher's Craziest Outfits

This is an amazing outfit! It is flashing too much Cher though

WireImage.com

15/20 Cher's Craziest Outfits

Cher can totally pull this outfit off but we aren't sure it's appropriate Oscar attire

WireImage.com

16/20 Cher's Craziest Outfits

Cher is definitely a big fan of sparkly outfits..

WireImage.com

17/20 Cher's Craziest Outfits

This is when Cher went through her 'I'm a native Indian' phase...

WireImage.com

18/20 Cher's Craziest Outfits

Cher's beaded Bob Mackie showstopper featured a towering 2-foot headpiece made of rooster feathers. Hopefully Oscar organizers seated someone tall behind her that night!

Getty Images

19/20 Cher's Craziest Outfits

Amazing jacket, amazing pants, not an amazing outfit.

Getty Images

20/20 Cher's Craziest Outfits

Renowned for her mismatched outfits this is in keeping with Cher's outfit choices..

WireImage.com

