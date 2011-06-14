Cher's Craziest Outfits

With Cher hitting the limelight once again as she starts promoting her latest flick 'Burlesque', we take a look back at some of her craziest outfits.
Cher loves her sparkles! Here she is at the MTV Video Music Awards (1987). Her date to the awards was Rob Camilletti, a 22-year-old bagel baker she met the previous year on her 40th birthday.
Ducking out for a late night ice-cream Cher? Nope she is at the Mask Los Angeles premiere (1985).
Cher showed off a bit of leg at the Moonstruck Los Angeles premiere (1987)
Cher decided to pull out her blue and black pants for The Cell Los Angeles premiere (2000). That was obviously her punk rocker stage...
Yeehaa cowgirl! It seems that Christina Aguilera took notes from Cher's chaps wearing days...
After decades of tragic outfits there is no hope that Cher will enlist the help of a stylist, her she is this year at the premiere of her new film Burlesque wearing a number that flashes her lacy bra... The film's soundtrack features two songs sung by Cher ("You Haven't Seen the Last of Me," "Welcome to Burlesque"), which are her first original recordings in over 7 years
Where do we start with this mismatched outfit! Love hearts and butterflies on jeans are reserved for under 15's, sorry Cher we know you like to play mutton dressed as lamb but this is taking it a little too far...
No words can describe this purple mess
Cher would probably get away with this outfit if she was at the Melbourne Cup, but she is at the 70th Annual Academy Awards (1998)
Hello golden mullet! Cher ditched the big dark hair in 1984 for this do...She is at the Grandview, U.S.A. Los Angeles premiere
Props to Cher for trialling every different hair colour available! Blonde makes her barely recognisable!
Diamonds are a girls best friend... Somehow Cher has managed to make them look a little shabby. She is at the 50th Annual Grammy Awards (2008)
This is an amazing outfit! It is flashing too much Cher though
Cher can totally pull this outfit off but we aren't sure it's appropriate Oscar attire
Cher is definitely a big fan of sparkly outfits..
This is when Cher went through her 'I'm a native Indian' phase...
Cher's beaded Bob Mackie showstopper featured a towering 2-foot headpiece made of rooster feathers. Hopefully Oscar organizers seated someone tall behind her that night!
Amazing jacket, amazing pants, not an amazing outfit.
Renowned for her mismatched outfits this is in keeping with Cher's outfit choices..
