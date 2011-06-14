6/13 no_doubt-16jfdpe.jpg

NO DOUBT: It's been a long time coming for this four-piece punk-rock band, but after nine years 'No Doubt' is due to release a new album this year. Over the Christmas/New Year period the band has been tweeting 'hella good' updates on the progress of their new project, which is a due in store in the latter half of this year.

Paul Morigi/WireImage.com