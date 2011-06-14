While newcomers made names for themselves in 2010, 2011 is set to be the year of the comeback. Previously dormant rock renegades and pop princesses will compete against the latest legends of the music world. Check out the most anticipated albums of the year.
LADY GAGA: Named Billboard Rock Artist of The Year 2010, glam pop-rock singer and fashion icon Lady Gaga is predicting huge things of her next album. Titled 'Born This Way,' Gaga has said it will be the 'best album of the decade.' Let's hope she stays true to her word. 'Born This Way' is due to be released on May 23.
BRITNEY SPEARS: In March this year Ms Spears is due to release her highly anticipated seventh studio album. Infused with industrial beats, and influenced by dub step and rave, the album will mark an emergence in her musical style. With the album's first single going to number one, we predict a comeback like no other.
COLDPLAY: The boys from English alternative rock band Coldplay found inspiration in graffiti and street art when creating their fifth studio album. With 'Viva La Vida' a smash hit, we can't wait to see what they have in store for us this year.
KANYE & JAY-Z: Best buddies and talented collaborators Kanye West and Jay-Z have paired up for their 2011 album; 'Watch the Throne.' While the title is no big surprise considering the size of Kanye's ego, we just hope he doesn't get carried away with his public statements when promoting the album.
NO DOUBT: It's been a long time coming for this four-piece punk-rock band, but after nine years 'No Doubt' is due to release a new album this year. Over the Christmas/New Year period the band has been tweeting 'hella good' updates on the progress of their new project, which is a due in store in the latter half of this year.
ARCTIC MONKEYS: With their first album named the fastest-selling debut album for a band in the UK, these boys know a thing or two about record-making. Expect a new vibe to their latest album, with the addition of James Ford from 'Simian Mobile Disco' expanding the creative scope of the album.
AVRIL LAVIGNE: Ms Lavigne told 'Maxim' last year that her fourth studio album, 'Goodbye Lullaby,' took two years to complete. With contributions made by her now ex-hubby, 'Sum 41' front man Deryck Whibley, this one should be an interesting listen.
RADIOHEAD: Always ahead of the times, Radiohead organized a digital release of their 2001 album 'In Rainbows,' whereby fans could download tracks for whatever price they saw fit. No word on when the album will be released but we can't wait to see how it will be sold by these music innovators.
BLINK 182: After finding mainstream success between 1999 and 2004, Blink 182 took an indefinite hiatus from recording in 2005, but this year they are back.in.business. With a European tour on the cards for July, the album is due to be released around April/May this year.
U2: After 12 albums these legendary rockers are still not done. Bono has admitted they have enough material to make three albums, with one rumored to be released this year. U2 have already previewed a host of new songs of their ongoing 360 Degree World tour. Watch this space.
KELLY CLARKSON: Miss American Idol the original, Kelly Clarkson has announced on her Facebook page that her fifth studio album will be hitting record-stores in March. As the highest selling 'Idol' winner to date, expect big things from this album.
RED HOT CHILLI PEPPERS: Repeat drop-out guitarist John Frusciante has left the Peppers again with young-gun Josh Klinghoffer joining the group for their 10th album. Due in stores in June, the word on the street is that this album will have an afro-pop feel.
