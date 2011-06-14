Quirky Aussie muso Sia performs on stage during the Big Day Out Festival at the Gold Coast Parklands on January 23, 2011 in Gold Coast, Australia.
Chris Hyde/Getty Images
Alt-pop queen of quirk MIA rocks the crowd as she performs on stage during the Big Day Out Festival at the Gold Coast Parklands on January 23, 2011 in Gold Coast, Australia.
Chris Hyde/Getty Images
Lupe Fiasco poses for a photograph during the Big Day Out Festival at the Gold Coast Parklands on January 23, 2011 in Gold Coast, Australia.
Chris Hyde/Getty Images
Iggy of Iggy and the Stooges shows just how old he really is (did he lose his teeth?!?) as he performs on stage during the Big Day Out Festival at the Gold Coast Parklands on January 23, 2011 in Gold Coast, Australia.
Chris Hyde/Getty Images
Ian Kenny of Birds of Tokyo performs on stage during the Big Day Out Festival at the Gold Coast Parklands on January 23, 2011 in Gold Coast, Australia.
Chris Hyde/Getty Images
Beloved brother/sister duo Angus and Julia Stone perform on stage during the Big Day Out Festival at the Gold Coast Parklands on January 23, 2011 in Gold Coast, Australia.
Chris Hyde/Getty Images
Bobby Gillespie of Primal Scream performs on stage during the Big Day Out Festival at the Gold Coast Parklands on January 23, 2011 in Gold Coast, Australia.
Marc Grimwade/Getty Images
Aussie rock legend Nick Cave of Grinderman (formerly of Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds) performs on stage during the Big Day Out Festival at the Gold Coast Parklands on January 23, 2011 in Gold Coast, Australia.
Marc Grimwade/Getty Images
Megan Washington of Washington performs on stage during the Big Day Out Festival at the Gold Coast Parklands on January 23, 2011 in Gold Coast, Australia.
Chris Hyde/Getty Images
Balloonatic lives up to his name as he performs on stage during the Big Day Out Festival at the Gold Coast Parklands on January 23, 2011 in Gold Coast, Australia.
Chris Hyde/Getty Images
Andrew Stockdale of Wolfmother gets his tassle on as he performs on stage during the Big Day Out Festival at the Gold Coast Parklands on January 23, 2011 in Gold Coast, Australia.
Chris Hyde/Getty Images
Warren Ellis of Grinderman rocks more than just a massive beard as he performs on stage during the Big Day Out Festival at the Gold Coast Parklands on January 23, 2011 in Gold Coast, Australia.
Chris Hyde/Getty Images
John Butler of John Butler Trio performs on stage during the Big Day Out Festival at the Gold Coast Parklands on January 23, 2011 in Gold Coast, Australia.
Marc Grimwade/Getty Images