Big Day Out 2011: Gold Coast

Sia

1/13 aumusic_big_day_out_sia-16jpuel.jpg

Quirky Aussie muso Sia performs on stage during the Big Day Out Festival at the Gold Coast Parklands on January 23, 2011 in Gold Coast, Australia.

Chris Hyde/Getty Images

2/13 aumusic_big_day_out_m.i.a-16jpuel.jpg

Alt-pop queen of quirk MIA rocks the crowd as she performs on stage during the Big Day Out Festival at the Gold Coast Parklands on January 23, 2011 in Gold Coast, Australia.

Chris Hyde/Getty Images

3/13 aumusic_big_day_out_lupe_fiasco-16jpuel.jpg

Lupe Fiasco poses for a photograph during the Big Day Out Festival at the Gold Coast Parklands on January 23, 2011 in Gold Coast, Australia.

Chris Hyde/Getty Images

4/13 aumusic_big_day_out_iggy_pop-16jpuel.jpg

Iggy of Iggy and the Stooges shows just how old he really is (did he lose his teeth?!?) as he performs on stage during the Big Day Out Festival at the Gold Coast Parklands on January 23, 2011 in Gold Coast, Australia.

Chris Hyde/Getty Images

5/13 aumusic_big_day_out_birds_of_tokyo-16jpuel.jpg

Ian Kenny of Birds of Tokyo performs on stage during the Big Day Out Festival at the Gold Coast Parklands on January 23, 2011 in Gold Coast, Australia.

Chris Hyde/Getty Images

6/13 aumusic_big_day_out_angus_and_julia_stone-16jpuel.jpg

Beloved brother/sister duo Angus and Julia Stone perform on stage during the Big Day Out Festival at the Gold Coast Parklands on January 23, 2011 in Gold Coast, Australia.

Chris Hyde/Getty Images

7/13 aumusic_big_day_out_bobby_gillespie-16jpuel.jpg

Bobby Gillespie of Primal Scream performs on stage during the Big Day Out Festival at the Gold Coast Parklands on January 23, 2011 in Gold Coast, Australia.

Marc Grimwade/Getty Images

8/13 aumusic_big_day_out_nick_cave-16jpuel.jpg

Aussie rock legend Nick Cave of Grinderman (formerly of Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds) performs on stage during the Big Day Out Festival at the Gold Coast Parklands on January 23, 2011 in Gold Coast, Australia.

Marc Grimwade/Getty Images

9/13 aumusic_big_day_out_washington-16jpuel.jpg

Megan Washington of Washington performs on stage during the Big Day Out Festival at the Gold Coast Parklands on January 23, 2011 in Gold Coast, Australia.

Chris Hyde/Getty Images

10/13 aumusic_big_day_out_balloonatic-16jpuel.jpg

Balloonatic lives up to his name as he performs on stage during the Big Day Out Festival at the Gold Coast Parklands on January 23, 2011 in Gold Coast, Australia.

Chris Hyde/Getty Images

11/13 aumusic_big_day_out_andrew_stockdale-16jpuel.jpg

Andrew Stockdale of Wolfmother gets his tassle on as he performs on stage during the Big Day Out Festival at the Gold Coast Parklands on January 23, 2011 in Gold Coast, Australia.

Chris Hyde/Getty Images

12/13 aumusic_big_day_out_warren_ellis-16jpuel.jpg

Warren Ellis of Grinderman rocks more than just a massive beard as he performs on stage during the Big Day Out Festival at the Gold Coast Parklands on January 23, 2011 in Gold Coast, Australia.

Chris Hyde/Getty Images

13/13 aumusic_big_day_out_jbt-16jpuel.jpg

John Butler of John Butler Trio performs on stage during the Big Day Out Festival at the Gold Coast Parklands on January 23, 2011 in Gold Coast, Australia.

Marc Grimwade/Getty Images

