1/11 grammys_album_of_the_year-16kuskm.jpg

With the 53rd Annual Grammy Awards almost upon us (February 14 - AEST), we take a look at the nominees across the categories

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

"Recovery" - Eminem

"The Suburbs" - Arcade Fire

"Teenage Dream" - Katy Perry

"Need You Now" - Lady Antebellum

"The Fame Monster" - Lady Gaga