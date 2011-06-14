News

Best of Nominees of the 2011 Grammy Awards

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

With the 53rd Annual Grammy Awards almost upon us (February 14 - AEST), we take a look at the nominees across the categories
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
"Recovery" - Eminem
"The Suburbs" - Arcade Fire
"Teenage Dream" - Katy Perry
"Need You Now" - Lady Antebellum
"The Fame Monster" - Lady Gaga

RECORD OF THE YEAR
"Love the Way You Lie feat. Rihanna" - Eminem
"Empire State of Mind feat. Alicia Keys" - Jay-Z
"Need You Now" - Lady Antebellum
"F*** You" - Cee Lo Green
"Nothin' On You feat. Bruno Mars" - B.o.B.

BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM
"Battle Studies" - John Mayer
"Teenage Dream" - Katy Perry
"The Fame Monster" - Lady Gaga
"I Dreamed A Dream" - Susan Boyle
"My World 2.0" - Justin Bieber

SONG OF THE YEAR
"Beg, Steal or Borrow" - Ray LaMontagne
"Love the Way You Lie feat. Rihanna" - Eminem
"F*** You" - Cee Lo Green
"Need You Now" - Lady Antebellum
"The House That Built Me" - Miranda Lambert

BEST NEW ARTIST
Justin Bieber
Esperanza Spalding
Drake
Florence and the Machine
Mumford and Sons

BEST ELECTRONIC/DANCE ALBUM
"Black Light" - Groove Armada
"La Roux" - La Roux
"These Hopeful Machines" - BT
"Further" - The Chemical Brothers
"Head First" - Goldfrapp

BEST ROCK ALBUM
"The Resistance" - Muse
"Mojo" - Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers
"Le Noise" - Neil Young
"Emotion and Commotion" - Jeff Beck
"Backspacer" - Pearl Jam

BEST ALTERNATIVE MUSIC ALBUM
"The Suburbs" - Arcade Fire
"Infinite Arms" - Band Of Horses
"Contra" - Vampire Weekend
"Broken Bells" - Broken Bells
"Brothers" - The Black Keys

BEST R & B ALBUM
"Love and War Masterpeace" - Raheem DeVaughn
"Back To Me" - Fantasia
"Another Round" - Jaheim
"Wake Up!" - John Legend and The Roots
"Still Standing" - Monica

BEST CONTEMPORARY R & B ALBUM
"Graffiti" - Chris Brown
"The Archandroid" - Janelle Monae
"Transition" - Ryan Leslie
"Untitled" - R. Kelly
"Raymond vs. Raymond" - Usher

BEST COUNTRY ALBUM
"Up On The Ridge" - Dierks Bentley
"Revolution" - Miranda Lambert
"Need You Now" - Lady Antebellum
"You Get What You Give" - Zac Brown Band
"The Guitar Song" - Jamey Johnson

