RIHANNA VS. DAVID LACHAPELLE
Rihanna's latest music video, for "S & M," has courted more that its fair share of controversy. First it was banned in several countries for its semi-explicit images and lyrics. Now Ri-Ri and co. are being sued by fashion photographer David LaChapelle for ripping off his photos (as evidenced by Ri-Ri [R], and David's photograph [L]). The asking price? One million dollars!
Universal Music Australia/David LaChapelle
LADY GAGA VS. MADONNA
Lady Gaga's newest single and smash hit, "Born This Way," has had fans and critics alike screaming 'rip off'! Gaga has been accused of ripping off "Express Yourself" by the queen of pop, Madonna. Much to the disappointment of critics, Madonna's camp (on behalf of her Madge-sty) have given their blessing to the alleged rip off. The queen has spoken!
Universal Music Australia
USHER AND ALICIA KEYS VS. WADENA PYATT
In November last year, Usher and Alicia Keys were hit with a lawsuit from Wadena Pyatt. Pyatt was a songwriter on Alicia Keys' entertainment label, MBK, and claimed that Usher's 2004 hit song "Caught Up" was actually a plagiarised version of a song she penned whilst on Keys' label.
Getty Images
MEN AT WORK VS. LARRIKIN MUSIC PUBLISHING
Men At Work's famed "Down Under" was a rip off, apparently. Larrakin Music Publishing claimed the flute riff on the famous song was a rip off of "Kookaburra Sits in the Old Gumtree," a children's song to which they still owned the publishing rights. Whilst they won the case in February last year, the damages were reduced to five per cent of profits from the track from the past eight years, and of future profits from the track, as the flute riff didn't constitute a major part of the song.
Getty Images
VANILLA ICE VS. DAVID BOWIE AND QUEEN
What an apt name for a song to rip off a bass line from, as "Under Pressure" is what you'll be when you plagiarise from David Bowie and Queen. Rapper Vanilla Ice lifted the base line from their song for his hit single "Ice Ice Baby." In return, David Bowie and Queen lifted a majority of the royalities earned by Vanilla Ice for sales of the 1991 hit single and album. That's gotta hurt.
Getty Images
PEARL JAM VS. LED ZEPPLIN
In a case of 'imitation is the sincerest form of flattery,' Rock legends Led Zepplin turned a deaf ear on the similarities between their '71 song "Going to California" and Pearl Jam's "Given To Fly." The extent of their mutual respect? The two bands collaborated at a 2005 benefit concert, with Robert Plant performing "Given To Fly" with Pearl Jam, which led into "Going to California." Ahhh, decent human beings. Respect.
Getty Images
LADY GAGA VS. ACE OF BASE
A lesser known musical rip off from Gaga was with her 2010 hit, "Alejandro." And whom was she accused of ripping off? 90's pop group Ace of Base, with their hit, "Don't Turn Around." Similar? Yes. Rip off? The jury is out.
Universal Music Australia
RED HOT CHILLI PEPPERS VS. TOM PETTY AND THE HEARTBREAKERS
Another case of 'imitation being the sincerest form of flattery' when Tom Petty appeared relaxed when asked about the similarities between his track, "Mary Jane's Last Dance," and the Chilli Peppers "Dani California." Tom was quoted saying "...a lot of Rock 'N' Roll songs sound alike. Ask Chuck Berry. The Strokes took 'American Girl,' and I saw an interview with them where they actually admitted it. That made me laugh out loud. I was like, 'OK, good for you'. It doesn't bother me." Nice to see another super star not looking to cash in even further.
Getty Images
COLDPLAY VS. JOE STRIANI
Guitar king Joe Satriani alleged that "Viva La Vida," from Coldplay's fourth album, was similar to his 2004 song "If I Could Fly." Coldplay's take on this debacle? "With the greatest possible respect to Joe Satriani, if there are any similarities between our two pieces of music, they are entirely coincidental, and just as surprising to us as to him." Burn!
Getty Images
TIMBALAND AND NELLY FURTADO VS. JANNE SUNI
In 2007, Timbaland, record producer extraordinare, was accused of "knowingly and willfully" using production from Finnish composer Janne Suni's song "Acidjazzed Evening" for Nelly Furtado's 2006 song "Do It." Timbaland's response? "That mess is so ridiculous. Sample and stole is two different things." Timbaland doesn't seem like the kinda guy you'd want to mess with really.
Getty Images