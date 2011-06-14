8/10 aumusic_musical_rip_offs_red_hot_chilli_peppers-16lrn8e.jpg

RED HOT CHILLI PEPPERS VS. TOM PETTY AND THE HEARTBREAKERS

Another case of 'imitation being the sincerest form of flattery' when Tom Petty appeared relaxed when asked about the similarities between his track, "Mary Jane's Last Dance," and the Chilli Peppers "Dani California." Tom was quoted saying "...a lot of Rock 'N' Roll songs sound alike. Ask Chuck Berry. The Strokes took 'American Girl,' and I saw an interview with them where they actually admitted it. That made me laugh out loud. I was like, 'OK, good for you'. It doesn't bother me." Nice to see another super star not looking to cash in even further.

Getty Images