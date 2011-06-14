Playground Weekender Festival 2011 Show

Tim Rogers of You Am I performs on stage during day two of the Playground Weekender Music Festival at Wisemans Ferry
Getty Images
Tim Rogers of You Am I performs on stage during day two of the Playground Weekender Music Festival at Wisemans Ferry
Getty Images
The turn out for Kool and the Gang was incredible on Saturday night, and the band did not disappoint!
Getty Images
Wiseman's Ferry was such a great setting for Kool and the Gang's 'Jungle Boogie'. The band rocked it out to thousands of festival goers.
Getty Images
Even in the heat of Saturday night crowds flocked to Architecture in Helsinki!
Getty Images
Cameron Bird of Architecture in Helsinki absolutely wowed the crowds on Saturday night
Getty Images
Andy Barlow of Lamb helped to finish off the last day of the festival
Getty Images
Wiseman's Ferry proved to be a great location for the 5th Playground Weekender Festival. Festival goers were lucky enough that the rain held off however the heat made camping a challenge! Luckily the river was handy for festival goers to cool off in!
Getty Images
Kellie Sutherland of Architecture in Helsinki wowed the crowd in her colourful outfit
Getty Images
Andrew Szekeres of Midnight Juggernauts performs on stage during day three of the Playground Weekender Festival
Getty Images
Lou Rhodes of Lamb pumped up the remaining festival goers on day four
Getty Images
Joh Thorne of Lamb performs on stage during day four
Getty Images
Kate Nash performed to a packed crowd on day four
Getty Images
The hum around the festival early Sunday morning was how great Norman Jay's set was! We salute you Norman Jay!
Getty Images
Tricky pumped up the crowd by getting them up on the stage with him!
Getty Images
Dean McGrath of Hungry Kids of Hungary performed at Playground Weekender
Getty Images
Dan Whitford of Cut Copy worked the crowd into a frenzy on Friday night
Getty Images
Daniel Snaith of Caribou performs on stage during day two of the Playground Weekender Music Festival
Getty Images