Playground Weekender Show

Playground Weekender Festival 2011 Show

1/18 Playground Weekender Festival 2011 Show

Tim Rogers of You Am I performs on stage during day two of the Playground Weekender Music Festival at Wisemans Ferry

Getty Images

2/18 Playground Weekender Festival 2011 Show

Tim Rogers of You Am I performs on stage during day two of the Playground Weekender Music Festival at Wisemans Ferry

Getty Images

3/18 Playground Weekender Festival 2011 Show

The turn out for Kool and the Gang was incredible on Saturday night, and the band did not disappoint!

Getty Images

4/18 Playground Weekender Festival 2011 Show

Wiseman's Ferry was such a great setting for Kool and the Gang's 'Jungle Boogie'. The band rocked it out to thousands of festival goers.

Getty Images

5/18 Playground Weekender Festival 2011 Show

Even in the heat of Saturday night crowds flocked to Architecture in Helsinki!

Getty Images

6/18 Playground Weekender Festival 2011 Show

Cameron Bird of Architecture in Helsinki absolutely wowed the crowds on Saturday night

Getty Images

7/18 Playground Weekender Festival 2011 Show

Andy Barlow of Lamb helped to finish off the last day of the festival

Getty Images

8/18 Playground Weekender Festival 2011 Show

Wiseman's Ferry proved to be a great location for the 5th Playground Weekender Festival. Festival goers were lucky enough that the rain held off however the heat made camping a challenge! Luckily the river was handy for festival goers to cool off in!

Getty Images

9/18 Playground Weekender Festival 2011 Show

Kellie Sutherland of Architecture in Helsinki wowed the crowd in her colourful outfit

Getty Images

10/18 Playground Weekender Festival 2011 Show

Andrew Szekeres of Midnight Juggernauts performs on stage during day three of the Playground Weekender Festival

Getty Images

11/18 Playground Weekender Festival 2011 Show

Lou Rhodes of Lamb pumped up the remaining festival goers on day four

Getty Images

12/18 Playground Weekender Festival 2011 Show

Joh Thorne of Lamb performs on stage during day four

Getty Images

13/18 Playground Weekender Festival 2011 Show

Kate Nash performed to a packed crowd on day four

Getty Images

14/18 Playground Weekender Festival 2011 Show

The hum around the festival early Sunday morning was how great Norman Jay's set was! We salute you Norman Jay!

Getty Images

15/18 Playground Weekender Festival 2011 Show

Tricky pumped up the crowd by getting them up on the stage with him!

Getty Images

16/18 Playground Weekender Festival 2011 Show

Dean McGrath of Hungry Kids of Hungary performed at Playground Weekender

Getty Images

17/18 Playground Weekender Festival 2011 Show

Dan Whitford of Cut Copy worked the crowd into a frenzy on Friday night

Getty Images

18/18 Playground Weekender Festival 2011 Show

Daniel Snaith of Caribou performs on stage during day two of the Playground Weekender Music Festival

Getty Images

