Lady Gaga makes her catwalk debut at Thierry Mugler during Paris Fashion Week. The outrageous star made a theatrical entrance in a sheer black dress amidst a cloud of cigarette smoke.
The Paris Fashion Week show was stylist and designer Nicola Formichetti's first collection as creative director of Thierry Mugler. Formichetti is the man behind Gaga's infamous meat dress, which she wore to the 2010 MTV Video Music Awards.
Lady Gaga featured her latest look at the Mugler show - a jet black, asymmetric fringe. She styled her new do' with long blonde pigtail extensions during the fashion show.
Gaga added her own flair to the show, as musical director. Fellow models Jessica Stam, Coco Rocha and Alex Wek lip-synched to Gaga's forthcoming single 'Government Hooker'.
Gaga models the final look of the show - the Mugler 'bride' - in a skin-tight white corseted dress and lampshade hat.
Lady Gaga shows the back of her figure-hugging black dress at Thierry Mugler.
Lady Gaga made her runway debut for her friend and stylist's debut womenswear collection during Paris Fashion Week. She joins friends and designers Nicola Formichetti and Sebastien Peigne on the runway in a black feathered headpiece.
After the show, Gaga visited exclusive Parisian restaurant Maxim's, in an outrageous see-through leopard print catsuit. Maxim's is well-known for its tight dress code and formality.
The superstar embraced her feline look, growling, roaring and snarling on her way into the restaurant. Looks like she went a bit crazy with the sex kitten look!
Gaga wore a flesh-coloured bra and pants underneath, and platform, heel-less black boots. The star also carried a black fur coat.
