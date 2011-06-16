News

Top Shots of the Week in Music

taylor_swift_shania_twain-16uu9sn.jpg

1/14 taylor_swift_shania_twain-16uu9sn.jpg

Wow! Country legend Shania Twain teams up with woman of the moment Taylor Swift to recreate a classic scene from 'Thelma and Louise'. Smokin'!

Getty Images

2/14 lady_gaga_sister-16uu9sn.jpg

Lady Gaga has a sister!? Who knew! Gaga and Natali Germanotta attended the 2011 CFDA Fashion Awards together. How sweet!

Getty Images

3/14 kid_rock-16uu9sn.jpg

Kid Rock joins in on the fun, posing for the Country Music TV's recreation of 'Thelma and Louise'.

Getty Images

4/14 jennifer_lopez_marc_anthony-16uu9sn.jpg

J.Lo and hubby Marc Anthony step out in style at the Samsung Hope for Children Gala at Cipriani Wall Street.

Getty Images

5/14 taylor_swift-16uu9sn.jpg

A gorgeous Taylor Swift on the set of the recreation of 'Thelma and Louise'!

Getty Images

6/14 jared_leto-16uu9sn.jpg

Looking as cool as ever, '30 Seconds to Mars' frontman Jared Leto meets fans at a 'This is War' CD signing.

Getty Images

7/14 lady_gaga_shoes-16uu9sn.jpg

Gaga shows us all up again....this time proving she CAN walk in a pair of ridiculously sky-high heels!

Getty Images

8/14 carrie_underwood-16uu9sn.jpg

Carrie Underwood and her perfect complexion attend attends the Superstar Q&A with Carrie Underwood during the Billboard and CMA Country Music Summit 2011. We hope someone asked her how she stays so beautiful!

Getty Images

9/14 kelly_rowland-16uu9sn.jpg

Ta-da! Kelly Rowland struts her stuff at the Glasgow auditions of X Factor.

Getty Images

10/14 miguel-16uu9sn.jpg

Recording artist and producer Miguel has some fun at the Apple Store in Soho as part of 'The Apple Store Soho Presents Black Music Month Live'.

WireImage.com

11/14 paul_mccartney-16uu9sn.jpg

Paul McCartney is clearly thrilled to be attending the book launch of 'Linda McCartney: Life In Photographs'.

WireImage.com

12/14 lady_gaga_car-16uu9sn.jpg

A blue Gaga is spotted leaving her Grammercy Park hotel on June 7.

Getty Images

13/14 annie_lennox-16uu9sn.jpg

Singer and UN AIDS Internatioinal Ambassador Annie Lennox attends the panal 'HIV Priorities for Positive Change - In Womans Words' during the UN conference on AIDS at the United Nations.

Getty Images

14/14 alicia_keys-16uu9sn.jpg

Alicia Keys also lends her voice to fight HIV/AIDS at the UN Conference.

Getty Images

