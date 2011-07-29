GREAT CELEBRITY WEDDING KISSES

See which celebrity wedding smooches top our list of the greatest of all time!
Getty Images/WireImage
WHO: Jamie Hince and Kate Moss WHEN: July 1, 2011 WHERE: St. Peter’s Church in Southrop, England
Getty Images
WHO: Prince William and Catherine Middleton WHEN: April 29, 2011 WHERE: Westminster Abbey in London, England
Getty Images
WHO: Gavin Rossdale and Gwen Stefani WHEN: September 14, 2002 WHERE: St. Paul's Covent Garden in London, England
WireImage
WHO: Richard Burton and Elizabeth Taylor WHEN: March 15, 1964 WHERE: The Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Montreal, Canada
Getty Images
WHO: Joe DiMaggio and Marilyn Monroe WHEN: January 14, 1954 WHERE: City Hall in San Francisco, Californi
Getty Images
WHO: David and Victoria Beckham WHEN: July 4, 1999 WHERE: Luttrellstown Castle in Dublin, Ireland
Jim Maloney
WHO: Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward WHEN: January 29, 1958 WHERE: The El Rancho hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada
Getty Images
WHO: Humphrey Bogart and Lauren Bacall WHEN: May 21, 1945 WHERE: Louis Bromfeld's home in Mansfield, Ohio
Getty Images