GREAT CELEBRITY WEDDING KISSES

1/9 GREAT CELEBRITY WEDDING KISSES

See which celebrity wedding smooches top our list of the greatest of all time!

Getty Images/WireImage

2/9 GREAT CELEBRITY WEDDING KISSES

WHO: Jamie Hince and Kate Moss WHEN: July 1, 2011 WHERE: St. Peter’s Church in Southrop, England

Getty Images

3/9 GREAT CELEBRITY WEDDING KISSES

WHO: Prince William and Catherine Middleton WHEN: April 29, 2011 WHERE: Westminster Abbey in London, England

Getty Images

4/9 GREAT CELEBRITY WEDDING KISSES

WHO: Gavin Rossdale and Gwen Stefani WHEN: September 14, 2002 WHERE: St. Paul's Covent Garden in London, England

WireImage

5/9 GREAT CELEBRITY WEDDING KISSES

WHO: Richard Burton and Elizabeth Taylor WHEN: March 15, 1964 WHERE: The Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Montreal, Canada

Getty Images

6/9 GREAT CELEBRITY WEDDING KISSES

WHO: Joe DiMaggio and Marilyn Monroe WHEN: January 14, 1954 WHERE: City Hall in San Francisco, Californi

Getty Images

7/9 GREAT CELEBRITY WEDDING KISSES

WHO: David and Victoria Beckham WHEN: July 4, 1999 WHERE: Luttrellstown Castle in Dublin, Ireland

Jim Maloney

8/9 GREAT CELEBRITY WEDDING KISSES

WHO: Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward WHEN: January 29, 1958 WHERE: The El Rancho hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada

Getty Images

9/9 GREAT CELEBRITY WEDDING KISSES

WHO: Humphrey Bogart and Lauren Bacall WHEN: May 21, 1945 WHERE: Louis Bromfeld's home in Mansfield, Ohio

Getty Images

