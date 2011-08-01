HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO...

WHO: Geri Halliwell. Turns: 39. WHEN: August 6. KNOWN FOR: Being the Spice Girl who left - then returned - to the group after a three-album solo career that went nowhere. We did love that rendition of 'It's Raining Men' though!
WHO: Melissa George Turns: 35. WHEN: August 6. KNOWN FOR: Hitting our screens as the sweet and savy Angel Parish on Home & Away, way back in 1993. The Perth-born stunner went on to feature in a number of high-profile television shows, including Friends, Grey's Anatomy, and Charmed.
WHO: Sam Worthington. Turns: 35. WHEN: August 2. KNOWN FOR: His big break in 2009, the year that he starred in Avatar, and Terminator Salvation. Apparently before he won the role of Avatar he had less than $2000 to his name, and was living out of his car. Talk about a worthwhile wait!
WHO: Evangeline Lilly. Turns: 32. WHEN: August 3. KNOWN FOR: Playing the leading lady on the island of the ABC drama 'Lost.' She also has a role in the upcoming flick, 'The Hobbit.' We can't wait to see who she is playing!
WHO: Wesley Snipes. Turns: 49. WHEN: July 31. KNOWN FOR: Finding fame after starring in 'White Men Can't Jump' alongside Woody Harrelson in 1992. Since then Snipes' CV has flourished, with his role in the Blade Trilogy earning him the most credit.
WHO: Rico Rodriguez. Turns: 13. WHEN: July 31. KNOWN FOR: Having comedic timing far beyond his years in the hit sitcom 'Modern Family.' Rico plays Manny Delgado alongside Sofia Vergara and Ed O'Neill.
WHO: J K Rowling. Turns: 46. WHEN: July 31. KNOWN FOR: Her rags to riches story which saw her living on a benefit to becoming a millionaire in five years, thanks to the Harry Potter book series. Joanne Rowling is said to now have a net worth of over $1 billion dollars.
WHO: Billy Bob Thornton. Turns: 56. WHEN: August 4. KNOWN FOR: His lengthy film career and even lengthier string of marriages. Thornton has been married five times, with Angelina Jolie being his last wife. It's probably a good idea that he stopped there.
WHO: Isaiah Washington. Turns: 48. WHEN: August 3. KNOWN FOR: His work on Spike Lee films such as Get On The Bus (1996), Clockers (1995), and Girl 6 (1995). He also played Preston Burke on Grey's Anatomy from 2005-2007.
WHO: Martin Sheen. Turns: 70. WHEN: August 3. KNOWN FOR: Making his mark on the movie world with stellar performances in Badlands (1973), and Apocalypse Now (1979. He also starred in TV show, The West Wing, from 1999-2006. Did we also mention he is Charlie Sheen's father? Perhaps this is where Charlie's 'badass' nature comes from?
WHO: Martha Stewart. Turns: 70. WHEN: August 3. KNOWN FOR: Being an American business magnate, media personality, author, magazine publisher, and one of the most unlikely convicted felons showbiz has ever seen.
WHO: Travis McCoy. Turns: 30. WHEN: August 6. KNOWN FOR: Leading the alternative hip-hop band Gym Class Heroes, and for being the on-off love of Katy Perry before she met her man Russell Brand.
WHO: Coolio. Turns: 48. WHEN: August 1. KNOWN FOR: Moving a generation with the soul-ful rap ballad 'Gangsta's Paradise.' Coolio won a Grammy Award for Best Rap Solo Performance for the song.
