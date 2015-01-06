Awards season shifts into high, booze-soaked gear Sunday when Tina Fey and Amy Poehler return to host the 72nd Annual Golden Globe Awards.

15 FUN FACTS ABOUT THE 2015 GOLDEN GLOBE NOMINEES

While the Globes may not have quite the same prestige as the Academy Awards, they still have a storied history and stat lines all their own. And like the Oscars, they really, really, really love Meryl Streep.

Here are 15 fun facts to wow guests at your own soiree for Hollywood’s biggest party of the year.

1. Meryl Streep has an absurd amount of Golden Globe nominations.

If you thought Streep had a lot of Oscar nominations (18), that’s nothing compared her Golden Globe tally. Her Best Supporting Actress nod for Into Woods makes 29 nominations total from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. Twenty-nine! (She has translated those nods into eight wins.)

2. Helen Mirren has the second most nominations among this year’s movie contenders.

The dame (nominated for The Hundred Foot Journey) now has 13 total for her television and movie work. She has won three times, for her first nomination (the 1996 TV movie Losing Chase), as well as the 2006 double play for The Queen and the TV movie Elizabeth I.

3. Robert Duvall has the second most wins among this year’s movie contenders.

The Judge appointee Robert Duvall has a not-too-shabby four previous Globe wins (for Apocalypse Now as well as three TV movies) in six prior noms.

4. Reese Witherspoon dropped out of one Globe-nominated movie for another.

The Walk the Line winner knows how to pick ‘em. Witherspoon left another project in order to play Pacific Crest Trail hiker Cheryl Strayed in Wild, which could very well land her another trophy. The project Witherspoon was originally attached to (along with Ryan Reynolds): Tim Burton’s Big Eyes, which itself racked up three Golden Globe nominations, including one for Amy Adams, who took over the role of painter Margaret Keane.

5. Benedict Cumberbatch is a distant relative of Alan Turing.

Cumberbatch is quickly proving to be one of the best performers of his generation, but he may have also had genetics on his side in making for such a convincing Alan Turing in The Imitation Game. Researchers from the genealogy website Ancestry claim they’re related. Well, 17th cousins to be exact, but still… (Cumberbatch is also reportedly related to King Richard III. Do we smell another biopic in his future?)

6. There are three double-nominees this year.

Julianne Moore, Mark Ruffalo, and Bill Murray will all have twice the chance of winning Sunday. Moore is up for two movie categories (Best Actress, Drama for Still Alice and Best Actress, Musical or Comedy for Map to the Stars); Ruffalo (Foxcatcher, The Normal Heart) and Murray (St. Vincent, Olive Kitteredge) represent in both big- and small-screen categories.

7. Jake Gyllenhaal has the best injury story.

The Nightcrawler nominee suffers for his art. Not only did he drop 20 pounds to play super-creep Louis Bloom, he also became so entangled in his character’s psyche that at one point during production he punched a mirror, breaking it, and landing him in the hospital for stitches.

8. Fake noses equal awards gold.

Best Actor, Drama nominee Steve Carell (Foxcatcher) is the latest in a long line of actors who wore prosthetic noses on the way to garnering Golden Globe nominations. Others include Nicole Kidman (who won for The Hours), Will Smith (nominated for Ali), Robin Williams (won for Mrs. Doubtfire), Al Pacino (nominated for Dick Tracy), Steve Martin (nominated for Roxanne), and Robert De Niro (won for Raging Bull).

9. Acting in biopics helps, too.

Among the 10 nominees in the lead drama categories, six are up for playing real people: Felicity Jones (Jane Hawking in The Theory of Everything), Reese Witherspoon (Cheryl Strayed in Wild), Steve Carell (John du Pont in Foxcatcher), Benedict Cumberbatch (Alan Turing in The Imitation Game), David Oyelowo (Martin Luther King Jr. in Selma), and Eddie Redmayne (Stephen Hawking in The Theory of Everything). Let’s all be glad that Louis Bloom is not a real person.

10. Obama votes Boyhood.

If the commander in chief had a say, Richard Linklater’s 12-years-in-the-making opus would take home the night’s top prize, Best Picture, Drama. The president recently called it his favorite film of the year.

11. Meryl Streep is on a roll.

Yep, another Meryl Streep tidbit. The awards queen owns the longest streak of consecutive Globe nominations. Into the Woods marks her fourth in a row after August: Osage County, Hope Springs, and The Iron Lady. There are also two actors who’ve now been nominated three years running: Joaquin Phoenix (Inherent Vice, Her, The Master) and Amy Adams (Big Eyes, American Hustle, The Master).

12. It’s Hulk vs. Ex-Hulk in Best Supporting Actor.

The man who currently plays Bruce Banner, Mark Ruffalo (Foxcatcher), will smash against predecessor Edward Norton (Birdman) in this category. Unfortunately neither stands a great chance against the heavily favored J.K. Simmons (Whiplash), who also dabbled in the superhero realm as J. Jonah Jameson in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy.

13. It’s not a great year for diversity.

(File this one under not-so-fun fact.) Among the 29 acting nominees in the movie categories, only two are people of color: David Oyelowo, who plays Martin Luther King Jr. in Selma, and Quvenzhane Wallis, who plays the titular orphan in Annie. (By comparison there were five last year, but only one the year before.)

14. The Jolie-Pitt clan will still be represented.

Though Angelina Jolie was doubly snubbed by the HFPA, for both her villainess turn in Maleficient, and, more surprisingly, for directing and producing Unbroken), her other half still has a dog in this race. Brad Pitt is one of the producers of Selma, nominated for Best Picture. (Jolie’s father, Jon Voight, is also up for the TV series Ray Donovan.)

15. Among the 29 movie nominees, 8 are first-time Globe nominees.

Welcome to the club, Felicity Jones, Rosamund Pike (Gone Girl), David Oyelowo, Eddie Redmayne, Quvenzhane Wallis, Ethan Hawke (Boyhood), Mark Ruffalo, and J.K. Simmons.

