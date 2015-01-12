We’ve seen Ricky Gervais roast Hollywood heavyweights to their faces, unlikely movies like The Hangover win Best Picture, René Zellweger miss her name being called while in the restroom, and more than a few slurry speeches.

6 THINGS TO LOOK FOR AT THIS YEAR'S GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS

Although the show’s spontaneity is half its fun, here are six things to look for come the big day.

1. Clooney’s Revenge

Co-hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler got George Clooney good last year with a crack about his taste in younger women (on his role in Gravity, Fey teased, “George Clooney would rather float away into space and die than spend one more minute with a woman his own age”).

The since-married actor, who told Yahoo Movies shortly after that Fey and Poehler “should be looking over their shoulders,” will be the recipient of the Cecil B. DeMille career achievement award at this year’s Globes, and if the notorious prankster has indeed been plotting some comeuppance, the ceremony — live and in front of a worldwide audience — would be the perfect time and setting to unleash it.

2. The Interview Jokes

The Sony hacker story has made for one of Hollywood’s biggest kerfuffles in ages. Don’t expect Fey and Poehler to shy away from minig it for material.

Maybe this is where Seth Rogen and James Franco, who have been mostly quiet about the whole brouhaha in recent weeks, pop back into the picture.

3. First-Time Winners

Wide-eyed recipients accepting awards for the first time almost always deliver the best speeches, filled with unreserved glee, tears of joy, and the occasional expletive. And there could be a lot of them on Sunday. Of Yahoo Movies’ predictions in the six acting categories, four would be first-time Globe winners: Eddie Redmayne (The Theory of Everything), Michael Keaton (Birdman), J.K. Simmons (Whiplash), and Patricia Arquette (Boyhood).

4. Meryl Streep Adding to Her Record 8 Wins

Of all the stats spouted by awards pundits in the lead-up to the Golden Globes, the one that’s most mind-blowing has to be the fact that Meryl Streep now has a record 29 Golden Globe nominations and a record eight Golden Globe wins. (If you include honorary awards, Barbra Streisand has nine.)

Streep (Into the Woods) could add to her hardware if she pulls a minor upset of Patricia Arquette and/or Emma Stone in the Best Supporting Actress category.

5. Teary Farewells

This past year has been a tragic one for movie fans, with the losses of Philip Seymour Hoffman and Robin Williams, two extraordinary talents who died far too young. It will be interesting to see if and how the HFPA pays tribute to them; Hoffman was a five-time Globe nominee who won Best Actor in 2006 for Capote; Williams has 11 nominations, five wins, and was also honored with the Cecil B. DeMille Award in 2005.

Also look for E! to celebrate the late Queen of Fashion Commentary, Joan Rivers, during the preshow festivities.

6. Boyhood & Birdman Winning Big

Richard Linklater’s Boyhood and Alejandro González Iñárritu’s Birdman have been considered the two leading awards contenders since early fall — not unlike we saw last year with 12 Years a Slave and Gravity. Both should walk away with multiple awards Sunday, including Best Picture in their respective categories (Drama vs. Musical or Comedy), further setting the stage for an Oscar showdown.

Things get interesting, though, if something like Selma pulls a major upset.

Kevin Polowy writes for Yahoo Movies.