Billy Crystal Says Gay Scenes on TV Are ‘Pushing It’

Despite playing one of television’s first-ever gay series regulars in the 70s, Billy Crystal says that today’s gay story lines are “too much” for him. Photo: AP

Billy Crystal, who played one of television’s first-ever gay series regular on the comedy Soap, said today’s portrayal of LGBT characters is, at times, gratuitous.

"Sometimes I think, ‘Ah that’s too much for me," the comedian told the audience at the Television Critics Association press tour in Pasadena during a panel discussion for his new show, The Comedians, which premiers in April on FX.

Related: Josh Gad Cast Opposite Billy Crystal in ‘The Comedians’

Related: 'True Blood' star quits over gay sex scenes

Crystal played Jodie Dallas on the ABC comedy Soap from 1977 to 1981.

"It was very difficult at the time," said Crystal. "Jodie was really the first recurring [gay] character on network television and it was a different time, it was 1977. So, yeah, it was awkward. It was tough."

Crystal told the audience his groundbreaking performance didn’t sit well with some viewers back in the day.

"I did it in front of a live audience and there were times when I would say to Bob [Seagren], ‘I love you,’ and the audience would laugh nervously. I wanted to stop the taping and go, ‘What is your problem?'"

But, the comedian says today’s gay storylines are, at times, too much.

"Sometimes, it’s just pushing it a little too far for my taste and I’m not going to reveal to you which ones they are."

Crystal isn’t the only person to raise the argument. How to Get Away with Murder’s gay character, Connor Walsh (Jack Falahee), has certainly gained attention for some of his provocative scenes.

Falahee’s unapologetic sex scenes included some graphic moments that had some viewers squeamish.

Related: Nick Jonas talks sex in gay magazine

In one particular scene, Falahee’s character famously had one of his lovers’ eyes water with an act involving the derriere.

"I hope people don’t abuse it and shove it in our face… to the point where it feels like an every day kind of thing."