Tourists Get The Ultimate 'Rocky' Selfie

A group of tourists got a pleasant surprise after running up the stairs of the Philadelphia Museum of Art that were made famous as part of Sylvester Stallone’s training regime in Rocky.

Peter Rowe, and his two friends, spotted the actor who played the boxing champ after finishing their climb.

"He said to us, 'Man you guys are fast. You're making me look bad!'" Rowe told AP.

As if bumping into the star – who is set to reprise his role as Rocky Balboa in 2016’s Creed – wasn’t enough for the fans, Stallone was also happy to pose for a selfie.

According to Rowe, the actor said "look tough, guys" in true Rocky style, before holding up his famous punching fist for the photo.

Rowe and his friends, Jacob Kerstan and Andrew Wright, were unsurprisingly shocked to bump into Sly during their sightseeing, labelling it "an unreal experience".

"What are the chanced of meeting him, that celebrity, right there?" Rowe said.

Thousands of people visit the Philadelphia Museum of Art steps each year to recreate Rocky’s famous run and pose for pictures with the Rocky statue.