Johnny Depp: British Actors Are Better Than Americans

In an interview promoting his new film Mortdecai, Johnny Depp told Yahoo Movies that he thinks British actors are superior to those from America because they’re not "gagging to be famous".

"British actors are better. They really are," said the Hollywood superstar.

"Because in the [British] culture there’s theatre. We don’t have that in the states. What we have is the majority of endless teenage years and people gagging to be famous and that’s not what it should be about."

"Wow!" said his surprised ''Mortdecai’' co-star Paul Bettany.

We never knew Depp was such a fan of UK actors – apart from those who worked on cult comedy series The Fast Show of course.

Depp famously appeared in a sketch on the last ever episode of the series (he got to say "suits you!") and Fast Show star Paul Whitehouse has a cameo in Mortdecai.

In the film, based on the book series by Kyril Bonfiglioli, Depp plays an upper-class English art lover Charlie Mortdecai, who must foil a terrorist plot to recover a stolen masterpiece.

Bettany plays his loyal manservant Jock, with Gwyneth Paltrow starring as his long-suffering wife. David Koepp is the director.

During the interview Paul Bettany also revealed why Harrison Ford is the "hardest actor" he’s ever met, after being told he wasn’t hitting the veteran Star Wars actor hard enough on the set of Firewall.

He then segued into a slightly disturbing story about punching Tom Hanks during the production of '‘The Da Vinci Code'', saying that the Oscar-winner farted when Bettany punched him in the stomach.

Awkward.

‘Mortdecai’ is released on 23 January in the UK.

Orlando Parfitt writes for Yahoo Movies UK