Emma Watson Will Play Belle In Beauty And The Beast

Harry Potter star Emma Watson will play Belle in a new version of Beauty And The Beast, it has been announced.

"I will be playing Belle in Disney’s new live-action Beauty and the Beast!" the star posted on her Facebook page.

"It was such a big part of my growing up, it almost feels surreal that I'll get to dance to 'Be Our Guest' and sing 'Something There'. My six year old self is on the ceiling – heart bursting. Time to start some singing lessons."

The movie will be directed by Bill Condon, who directed The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn, and produced by Mandeville Films’ David Hoberman and Todd Lieberman.

The script was written by Stephen Chbosky, who directed her in his The Perks of Being a Wallflower film adaptation and surely played a part in her getting the role.

Watson was previously rumoured to a play the role in a Guillermo del Toro take of the film, and apparently gave her his blessing to star in the new version.

According to Disney, the film will begin filming later this year.

