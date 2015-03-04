Spanish Actress Caught Photoshopping Herself Into The Oscars

A Spanish actress has been caught out faking her career with the use of social media and photoshopped pictures of herself.

Anna Allen, who had 22,000 followers on Instagram, put her face on the bodies of other actresses and published other fake posts convincing followers that she was mixing in the circles of the rich and famous.

But the 32-year-old, who has genuinely appeared in various TV shows and movies in Spain, has now been caught out after Spanish newspaper El Mundo picked up on similarities with the posts of other celebrities.

Several posts appear to show her at this year’s Oscars, but have been outed as fakes, while in an interview following the ceremony, she claims that she spoke to the show host Neil Patrick Harris "for a good while".

Past posts, meanwhile, have seen her crop a picture actually posted by 12 Years A Slave star Lupita Nyong’o of her own Oscar invite, but passed off as her own.

Another has her in a group shot with the cast of The Big Bang Theory, but in fact her face has been superimposed on that of Summer Glau.

Not stopping there, there are also a host of Instagram posts lifted directly from One Tree Hill star Sophia Bush.

Allen has since deleted her social media accounts, but not before a parody Twitter account was set up, dubbed 'ACTRIZ con mucho jet lag' (Actress with lots of jet lag, in English), featuring pictures of Allen even more poorly doctored.

Si alguna vez pasáis por USA, tenéis que ir al programa de David Letterman y pedir que os entreviste. Es la risa! pic.twitter.com/A238I1ZfFH — Ana (@annaallenactriz) March 2, 2015

Siempre exijo por contrato poder actuar con mi propio vestuario. pic.twitter.com/iPIYYVkuly — Ana (@annaallenactriz) March 2, 2015

Tengo el mejor agente del mundo. De Cuéntame a STAR WARS VII! pic.twitter.com/eldZyROAbW — Ana (@annaallenactriz) March 2, 2015

One features her in the middle of Ellen DeGeneres' historic Oscar selfie from the 2014 ceremony, while others show her on Letterman and in the famous first meeting shot of the new Star Wars cast.

